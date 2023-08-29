Meet the former Perthshire nurse now running first aid training business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Meet the former Perthshire nurse now running first aid training business

Nicky Credland offers a wide range of training services through her business React Fast First Aid.

Nicky Credland teaches a range of first aid courses, including CPR. Image: React Fast First Aid.
Nicky Credland teaches a range of first aid courses, including CPR. Image: React Fast First Aid.
By Gavin Harper

A Perthshire woman launched her own first aid business after she retired from her career as a nurse in 2019.

Nicky Credland retired from nursing with more than 30 years experience in hospital and community settings.

She initially specialised in trauma orthopaedics, but spent the last 15 years of her career working as a specialist nurse with asthma and diabetes patients.

When she retired four years ago, Nicky wanted to keep doing “something useful” using the skills she’d built up over the years.

Having first experienced first aid during her time in the Girl Guides and Brownies, Nicky said it “ticked all the boxes”.

We spoke to Nicky to find out more about Perthshire-based React Fast First Aid.

How did you get to where you are today?

My first experience of First Aid was as a young Brownie and Girl Guide. I wanted to be a nurse from a very young age and first aid involved bandages and helping ill people, so was a perfect introduction.

I later did at St John Ambulance First Aid course and became a Nursing Officer with the Brigade once I qualified as a nurse.

Nicky overseeing a lesson in casualty care. Image: React Fast First Aid.

Due to my nursing background in trauma and my love of outdoor activities, I tend to specialise in outdoor first aid courses such as cycling, sport, equestrian, forestry and other outdoor pursuits.

However, I can run many other types of first aid training too.

Who has helped you along the way?

Firstly, my dad. He was a scout master all those years ago when I was a Brownie. He taught me bandaging and CPR. That cemented my interest in first aid.

Then there were my mountain rescue colleagues and students on the first aid in mountaineering courses that I ran, and more recently, my first “guinea pigs” – friends who agreed to come on my first course in 2021.

Finally, GrowBiz have been really helpful in supporting and giving me the skills to run my own business.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not appreciating how much time and effort is needed to promote my business and courses to get any customers.Also trusting people too much. I lost £2,000 in my first year, to someone who failed to supply equipment I needed for my business.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

In 2022, I put together a 90-minute equestrian first aid webinar. I am not overly confident or knowledgeable using my computer to put something like this together.

The training also includes how to help someone in difficult terrain. Image: React Fast First Aid.

With the tremendous help and support I received from Growbiz, I completed a PowerPoint presentation. It was a huge project, but very successful in the end.

How has the cost-of-living crisis impacted your business?

Starting my business in 2020, just as Covid-19 arrived, was a big blow. It prevented me running any courses for nearly 18 months.

Luckily, I was able to return to work and help back in the NHS, or financially I would have been in dire straits.

Unfortunately, the more recent economic problems has resulted in people cutting back on training, just as I was trying to get my business going again.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

To achieve a more financially stable business where I can concentrate on what I do best – training first aid.

Nicky Credland, founder of React Fast First Aid. Image: React Fast First Aid.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Having time away from the business to enjoy my semi-retirement. I always seem to be trying to promote my courses, chasing up contacts and fill places on courses.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

From someone who has been employed all their life, switching to being self-employed is hard, but if I can do it, anyone can.

Cement as many skills as you can, such as marketing and IT, before you embark on your own business.

I strongly recommend people to make use of GrowBiz as they can help with all of this.

More from Business

CCLA and a coalition of investors, has been engaging with companies as part of an initiative to combat modern slavery (Victoria Jones/PA)
Investors urge UK firms to increase efforts on tackling slavery in supply chains
From January 2024, imports of medium-risk animal products, plants, plant products, and high-risk non-animal origin food (and feed) from the EU will require health certification (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Post-Brexit border checks delayed for fifth time
Pub bosses said staff shortages held back sales over the Bank Holiday weekend (Yui Mok/PA)
Staff shortages hold back bumper bank holiday trade, say pub bosses
Milk production is increasing but consumers are spending less, Arla said (Dean Sanderson/Arla Foods/PA)
Shoppers trading brands for own-label milk and dairy, Arla Foods says
A record 88% of homeowners stuck with their existing lender to remortgage in April amid rising rates, according to figures from UK Finance (Joe Giddens/PA)
Record 88% of homeowner remortgage deals in April were with existing lender
All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 car plants in Japan shut down on Tuesday because of a problem with the computer system that deals with incoming parts (Kyodo News/AP)
All assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan car plants shut down by computer problems
Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove with Jennie Daly (left), CEO of Taylor Wimpey during a visit to a housing development in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Campaigners criticise plans to boost housebuilding by relaxing environment rules
People queuing to check-in at Heathrow Terminal 2. Picture date: Monday April 4, 2022.
Flight delays – what are my consumer rights?
The top Chinese official in charge of economic relations with Washington told Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday that he is ready to “make new positive efforts” to improve co-operation following an agreement to reduce trade tension by launching groups to discuss export controls and other commercial disputes (Andy Wong/Pool/AP)
Chinese official tells US commerce secretary he is ready to improve co-operation
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scrapping EU-era protections on nutrient neutrality ‘will boost housebuilding’