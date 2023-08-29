Meet the former Perthshire nurse now running first aid training business

A Perthshire woman launched her own first aid business after she retired from her career as a nurse in 2019.

Nicky Credland retired from nursing with more than 30 years experience in hospital and community settings.

She initially specialised in trauma orthopaedics, but spent the last 15 years of her career working as a specialist nurse with asthma and diabetes patients.

When she retired four years ago, Nicky wanted to keep doing “something useful” using the skills she’d built up over the years.

Having first experienced first aid during her time in the Girl Guides and Brownies, Nicky said it “ticked all the boxes”.

We spoke to Nicky to find out more about Perthshire-based React Fast First Aid.

How did you get to where you are today?

My first experience of First Aid was as a young Brownie and Girl Guide. I wanted to be a nurse from a very young age and first aid involved bandages and helping ill people, so was a perfect introduction.

I later did at St John Ambulance First Aid course and became a Nursing Officer with the Brigade once I qualified as a nurse.

Due to my nursing background in trauma and my love of outdoor activities, I tend to specialise in outdoor first aid courses such as cycling, sport, equestrian, forestry and other outdoor pursuits.

However, I can run many other types of first aid training too.

Who has helped you along the way?

Firstly, my dad. He was a scout master all those years ago when I was a Brownie. He taught me bandaging and CPR. That cemented my interest in first aid.

Then there were my mountain rescue colleagues and students on the first aid in mountaineering courses that I ran, and more recently, my first “guinea pigs” – friends who agreed to come on my first course in 2021.

Finally, GrowBiz have been really helpful in supporting and giving me the skills to run my own business.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not appreciating how much time and effort is needed to promote my business and courses to get any customers.Also trusting people too much. I lost £2,000 in my first year, to someone who failed to supply equipment I needed for my business.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

In 2022, I put together a 90-minute equestrian first aid webinar. I am not overly confident or knowledgeable using my computer to put something like this together.

With the tremendous help and support I received from Growbiz, I completed a PowerPoint presentation. It was a huge project, but very successful in the end.

How has the cost-of-living crisis impacted your business?

Starting my business in 2020, just as Covid-19 arrived, was a big blow. It prevented me running any courses for nearly 18 months.

Luckily, I was able to return to work and help back in the NHS, or financially I would have been in dire straits.

Unfortunately, the more recent economic problems has resulted in people cutting back on training, just as I was trying to get my business going again.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

To achieve a more financially stable business where I can concentrate on what I do best – training first aid.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Having time away from the business to enjoy my semi-retirement. I always seem to be trying to promote my courses, chasing up contacts and fill places on courses.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

From someone who has been employed all their life, switching to being self-employed is hard, but if I can do it, anyone can.

Cement as many skills as you can, such as marketing and IT, before you embark on your own business.

I strongly recommend people to make use of GrowBiz as they can help with all of this.