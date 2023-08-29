Dundee 1-0 Dunfermline Reserves: First-team stars get vital minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee 1-0 Dunfermline Reserves: First-team stars get vital minutes

There was a mixture of youth and experience on show for both sides as the Reserve League kicked off.

By Craig Cairns
Kane Ritchie-Hosler made his return for Dunfermline against Dundee Reserves.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler made his return for Dunfermline against Dundee Reserves.

Charlie Reilly and Kane Ritchie-Hosler made their return from injury for their respective clubs as Dundee Reserves took on their Dunfermline counterparts.

New Dens Park signing Mo Sylla scored the only goal of the game as the hosts took all three points at North End Park.

There was a mixture of experience and youth on show as Dundee Reserves recorded a 1-0 victory to kick off their league campaign.

It was a disappointing result for the Pars, who made it to last season’s Reserve Cup final.

First-team players get vital minutes in the reserves

For the hosts, Adam Legzdins started in goals and Tyler French played at centre-back after a recent setback in his recovery from long-term injury.

Mo Sylla was handed a midfield starting berth and Reilly started the game on the left wing.

The Pars, playing the same 3-4-3 shape that the first team uses, gave starts to Chris Hamilton, Paul Allan, Andrew Tod and Ben Summers – as well as a few other youngster on the fringes of the senior side.

One of those, Taylor Sutherland, went close in the first half, forcing a decent, low save from Legzdins.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler makes Dunfermline return

The main focus for Dunfermline was getting minutes into Kane Ritchie-Hosler, who has been out of action since the St Pauli friendly.

He showed bits and pieces of what he is capable of. Late in the first half he eventually managed to isolate his man after some great hold-up play from Sutherland.

Dunfermline’s Kane Ritchie-Hosler could be involved this weekend at Inverness. Image: SNS.

Ritchie-Hosler beat the defender for pace and found Sutherland with his cross, but the hooked volley was easily saved.

Before being replaced midway through the second half, Ritchie-Hosler saw a bit more of the ball and again involved in some positive play.

If there is no reaction, it is hoped he will be available for Saturday’s trip to Inverness.

Charlie Reilly makes Dundee return

It was also a return to action from injury for Reilly. He was a joy to watch in flashes, showing why Dundee moved to bring in the attacker after a productive season for Albion Rovers.

On one occasion he sent the Pars right-back to the shops with a deft touch although, as happened a few times, the move broke down due to a slight lack of understanding with his team-mates.

Dundee’s Charlie Reilly draws a foul against Dunfermline Reserves.

On a few occasions, Reilly made the right run but it wasn’t matched by the pass.

Reilly has some treatment after taking a sore one but got up to play on before he was replaced with about 10 minutes to go.

