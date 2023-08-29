Dundee 1-0 Dunfermline Reserves: First-team stars get vital minutes

Charlie Reilly and Kane Ritchie-Hosler made their return from injury for their respective clubs as Dundee Reserves took on their Dunfermline counterparts.

New Dens Park signing Mo Sylla scored the only goal of the game as the hosts took all three points at North End Park.

There was a mixture of experience and youth on show as Dundee Reserves recorded a 1-0 victory to kick off their league campaign.

It was a disappointing result for the Pars, who made it to last season’s Reserve Cup final.

First-team players get vital minutes in the reserves

For the hosts, Adam Legzdins started in goals and Tyler French played at centre-back after a recent setback in his recovery from long-term injury.

Mo Sylla was handed a midfield starting berth and Reilly started the game on the left wing.

Sylla joins The Dee! Dundee Football Club are excited to announce the signing of midfielder Mo Sylla. The 29-year-old joins us from Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year deal, subject to International clearance.

https://t.co/C07uYf24bH#thedee pic.twitter.com/XSXZPznLqP — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) August 25, 2023

The Pars, playing the same 3-4-3 shape that the first team uses, gave starts to Chris Hamilton, Paul Allan, Andrew Tod and Ben Summers – as well as a few other youngster on the fringes of the senior side.

One of those, Taylor Sutherland, went close in the first half, forcing a decent, low save from Legzdins.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler makes Dunfermline return

The main focus for Dunfermline was getting minutes into Kane Ritchie-Hosler, who has been out of action since the St Pauli friendly.

He showed bits and pieces of what he is capable of. Late in the first half he eventually managed to isolate his man after some great hold-up play from Sutherland.

Ritchie-Hosler beat the defender for pace and found Sutherland with his cross, but the hooked volley was easily saved.

Before being replaced midway through the second half, Ritchie-Hosler saw a bit more of the ball and again involved in some positive play.

If there is no reaction, it is hoped he will be available for Saturday’s trip to Inverness.

Charlie Reilly makes Dundee return

It was also a return to action from injury for Reilly. He was a joy to watch in flashes, showing why Dundee moved to bring in the attacker after a productive season for Albion Rovers.

On one occasion he sent the Pars right-back to the shops with a deft touch although, as happened a few times, the move broke down due to a slight lack of understanding with his team-mates.

On a few occasions, Reilly made the right run but it wasn’t matched by the pass.

Reilly has some treatment after taking a sore one but got up to play on before he was replaced with about 10 minutes to go.