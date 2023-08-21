Dundee in Tyler French blow as defender suffers setback in return from broken leg

Tyler French has suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken leg.

The Dundee defender made his comeback in dark blue last week for the club’s B team as they took on East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The clash went to penalties after a 0-0 draw with the League Two side coming out on top 5-4 on penalties.

French played 90 minutes, helping his team to a clean sheet in the process. That was his first appearance since suffering the injury in a Scottish Cup clash at St Mirren in January.

‘Reaction’

However, it came at a cost and the player hasn’t trained since the game last Tuesday.

“Tyler played with the B team last week but he’s had a bit of a reaction from the game and hasn’t trained since,” Dundee boss Tony Docherty revealed.

“He’s had a bit of a setback which we’re disappointed with.

“We’ll continue to monitor him and try to get his programme up and running again but he’s had a bit of a setback.

“It was just a reaction from playing, it was a horrific injury that he had so it’s hopefully just a wee setback.

“It’s been a long-term injury and a really bad injury and we thought that B team game would be the right thing in terms of his rehab.

“But he’s suffered a little setback as a result. We just need to monitor him and get him back on track again.”

With Antonio Portales and on-loan Aaron Donnelly both ruled out for an extended period, French’s comeback was nicely timed.

Portales is out with a knee ligament injury, while Nottingham Forest loanee Donnelly is expected to be missing for longer with an ankle problem.

However, French’s availability to help fill the first-team void will now have to wait.