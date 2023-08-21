Dundee in Tyler French blow as defender suffers setback in return from broken leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee in Tyler French blow as defender suffers setback in return from broken leg

The former Wrexham man played 90 minutes for the club's B team last week.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Tyler French.
Dundee defender Tyler French.

Tyler French has suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken leg.

The Dundee defender made his comeback in dark blue last week for the club’s B team as they took on East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The clash went to penalties after a 0-0 draw with the League Two side coming out on top 5-4 on penalties.

French played 90 minutes, helping his team to a clean sheet in the process. That was his first appearance since suffering the injury in a Scottish Cup clash at St Mirren in January.

‘Reaction’

However, it came at a cost and the player hasn’t trained since the game last Tuesday.

“Tyler played with the B team last week but he’s had a bit of a reaction from the game and hasn’t trained since,” Dundee boss Tony Docherty revealed.

“He’s had a bit of a setback which we’re disappointed with.

“We’ll continue to monitor him and try to get his programme up and running again but he’s had a bit of a setback.

Tyler French played 90 minutes against East Fife last week. Image: David Young

“It was just a reaction from playing, it was a horrific injury that he had so it’s hopefully just a wee setback.

“It’s been a long-term injury and a really bad injury and we thought that B team game would be the right thing in terms of his rehab.

“But he’s suffered a little setback as a result. We just need to monitor him and get him back on track again.”

With Antonio Portales and on-loan Aaron Donnelly both ruled out for an extended period, French’s comeback was nicely timed.

Portales is out with a knee ligament injury, while Nottingham Forest loanee Donnelly is expected to be missing for longer with an ankle problem.

However, French’s availability to help fill the first-team void will now have to wait.

