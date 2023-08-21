St Johnstone boss confirms Sven Sprangler trial and Luke Robinson interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss confirms Sven Sprangler trial and Luke Robinson interest

Sprangler will train with Saints, while a loan deal has been lined up for Robinson.

By Eric Nicolson
Roma's Edin Dzeko is tracked by St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler.
Roma's Edin Dzeko is tracked by St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has confirmed that Austrian midfielder, Sven Sprangler, will get a McDiarmid Park trial this week.

Sprangler spent four years in the top-flight with Wolfsberger, playing over 50 league games and five matches in Europe – a 2021 clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League, among them.

He dropped down to the second tier with Verwarts Steyr to work his way back from an ankle injury and is now hoping to earn a deal with Saints.

“His name has been put to us so we’ve done our homework,” said MacLean, who is seeking to secure Newcastle United midfielder, Jay Turner-Cooke on a season-long loan.

“He certainly looks like he can play.

St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler battles with Gareth Bale.
St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler battles with Gareth Bale. Image: Shutterstock.

“He wants to come in and try and earn a contract so we’ll see how he looks.

“It’s always good when players back themselves.

“He wants to get a move in Europe.

“He’s got good pedigree and has played in some big games.”

Luke Robinson

Like Turner-Cooke, Wigan left-back Luke Robinson is set to join on loan.

“Luke has played quite a few games for Wigan then picked up an injury early on at Tranmere so that didn’t work out the way he’d hoped,” said MacLean.

“He’s a former Scotland under-19 international. Our analyst worked with the SFA so he’s been on his radar from that.

“The big thing for me is he’s played a decent amount of first team games since then.

Luke Robinson in action for Tranmere.
Luke Robinson in action for Tranmere. Image: Shutterstock.

“He’s played in League One and did well for Wigan.

“Luke is desperate to come here and get started. He can’t wait to be involved.

“With Callum Booth having been out for so long and Tony Gallacher injured, we needed to bring someone else in.

“I don’t want to be playing Andy (Considine) there so we had to go and get someone in.”

Minimise the gamble

MacLean added: “It’s really important to get players on loan who have played elsewhere.

“It makes it less of a gamble because they know what it’s all about.

“They’ve been in a different dressing-room, they’ve been taken out of their comfort zone and they know what to expect.

“We’ve seen that here with the loans we’ve had in the past. The ones who have had a season playing somewhere usually settle better.

“Adam Montgomery had been to Aberdeen before coming here and last season we saw the rapid progress he made.

“That has been the thinking with the loans we’ve brought in so far.”

