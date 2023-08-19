St Johnstone set to sign Wigan left-back Luke Robinson on loan

St Johnstone are set to sign Wigan Athletic left-back, Luke Robinson, on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old broke into the Latics’ first team in 2020/21, making 24 League One appearances that season.

The former Scotland under-18 and under-19 international was sent on loan to Tranmere Rovers last year but his progress was hampered by an ankle injury and operation.

Wigan Athletic due Luke Robinson & Kai Payne putting in graft in the off season 👊🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IYsDS9uWUO — WM_Football_Coaching (@coaching_wm) May 27, 2023

Robinson is predominantly a full-back but has also played as a left-sided centre-half.

Saints’ two current left-backs are both injured just now.

Callum Booth hasn’t kicked a ball in the Premiership for over a year, while Tony Gallacher missed out on the recent defeat to Ross County with a sore neck.