Michael Tidser reveals demands he puts on Kelty Hearts players after win over Alloa

The player-manager "loves" the spirit shown by his side during training and in matches.

By Craig Cairns
Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser says his players are “always optimistic and energetic”.

In fact, he demands that from them and is pleased to see the results bearing fruit on the park.

Tidser pointed to one or two areas for the side to brush up on and challenged his players to find more consistency.

Kelty bounced back from a home defeat to Hamilton the previous weekend to record an impressive 2-1 over Alloa on Saturday.

Michael Tidser’s Kelty Hearts took on Alloa at New Central Park.

A Ross Cunningham double, the first from the spot, meant that Cameron O’Donnell’s free-kick that he rifled into the top corner was only consolation.

Michael Tidser: Kelty Hearts are still gelling

“It was a big turnover of players in the summer,” said Tidser.

“I hate going back to it, but we’re still gelling and still getting to know each other. It doesn’t take two, three, four weeks.

They’re a great bunch of boys, I love their spirit around training. They’re always optimistic and energetic.

“That’s what I ask, I demand it off them – and they’re starting to show it on the park.

“It’s a long season, I just want to find that consistency. We can’t be up there and then down there, we need to find a middle ground.”

Solid start for the Maroon Machine

Kelty sit fourth in League One with six points at this early stage.

It took them until September last year – six league games – to record their first league win of last season.

They rode the blustery conditions to edge in front by half-time and double their lead with a wonderfully worked goal just after the hour mark.

“The conditions are a bit tough here. I thought, first half, we were patient in our play. They sat off us a bit, so it had to be slow build-up at times then that quick pass to get in behind.

“We were good in the first half without creating anything but then we get the penalty – which I thought was one, to be fair, and Rosco sticks it away.

Michael Tidser’s ‘only gripe’

“Second half, I knew it would be a different game with the wind and our second goal is really good play. Lovely cutback from Moorey and a great finish from Rosco again.

Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser. Image: SNS.

“We’re disappointed to lose the goal at the end. Sometimes you have to just hold your hands up, the boy puts it right in the stanchion.

“Tha’s probably my only gripe: silly fouls in the final third for them.

“Other than that, I’m really pleased for the lads. I asked them for a reaction after last week and I thought they showed that.”

