Kelty Hearts 2-1 Alloa: Ross Cunningham double ensures first win over Wasps

Kelty Hearts recorded their first ever victory over Alloa at New Central Park.

In the fifth meeting between the sides, Ross Cunnigham’s brace ensured Alloa substitute Cameron O’Donnell’s spectacular free-kick was mere consolation.

The game took a while to get going in front of just 370 fans but was an entertaining affair from around 30 minutes in.

Player-manager Michael Tidser made two changes to the side that lost at home to Hamilton.

The teams for today ♥️🐝 pic.twitter.com/5lEV15gVq2 — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) August 19, 2023

Jamie Walker returned from injury and came in at left-back for Billy Owen, who had been filling in there out of position, and Tiwi Daramola dropped out in favour of Ross Cunningham.

Kelty Hearts take advantage of slack Alloa defending – eventually

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges before the Maroon Machine got a foothold in the game.

Kelty survived an early scare when Kyle Gourlay’s poor kick was intercepted by Luke Donnelly, but the striker couldn’t link with ex-Rover Quinn Coulson to finish the opportunity.

The first Kelty chance fell to Adam Corbett but he got under Cunningham’s corner and sent the ball well over.

📝 Here's how Kelty have lined up. pic.twitter.com/mSScLT8nEl — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) August 19, 2023

For all their possession, there was a lack of clear-cut chances in a first half of few incidents.

After an uneventful half hour, the game sparked into life. Craig Johnston took advantage of some slack defending from Alloa’s Morgyn Neill and bore down on goal but his effort was saved well by PJ Morrison.

In a similar position, Johnston again got a steal on Neill but was obstructed, forcing referee Duncan Williams to point to the spot.

Cunningham finished low into the bottom right-hand corner but Neill continued his protest decision.

He was then subbed off by Brian Rice after another shout towards the linesman a minute or so after play had restarted.

Cunningham doubles the lead

Donnelly chance after a miscommunication between Jason Thomson and Tam O’Ware, but they were bailed out by their keeper Kyle Gourlay at the one-on-one.

Lyon header from Johnston cross, claims for handball from Stefan Scougall’s block.

Coulson then had a shot saved easily by Gourlay but, just after the hour mark, they were two behind thanks to a thumping finish from Cunnigham.

53’ | GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL Ross Cunningham from just past the halfway line! What. A. Goal. Edinburgh City 3-5 Kelty Hearts pic.twitter.com/t3px6NHy54 — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) July 19, 2023

Lewis Moore was the architect, cutting back to find Cunningham around the penalty spot.

From then on in, Alloa huffed and puffed but the home side looked more likely to add to their lead than relinquish it.

That was until the first minute of injury-time when O’Donnell rasped a beautifully struck free-kick into the top corner.

Line-up

Kelty Hearts (4-2-3-1): Gourlay; Corbett, Thomson, O’Ware, Walker; Lyon, Tidser; Moore, McClusky (Daramola 77′), Cunningham (O’Donnell 80′); Johnston (Biabi 80′).

Subs not used: Campbell, L. Owens, B. Owens, Cameron.