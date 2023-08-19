Kelty Hearts 2-1 Alloa: Ross Cunningham double ensures first win over Wasps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelty Hearts 2-1 Alloa: Ross Cunningham double ensures first win over Wasps

The Maroon Machine took all three points in the League 1 clash at New Central Park.

By Craig Cairns
Kelty Hearts took on Alloa at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts recorded their first ever victory over Alloa at New Central Park.

In the fifth meeting between the sides, Ross Cunnigham’s brace ensured Alloa substitute Cameron O’Donnell’s spectacular free-kick was mere consolation.

The game took a while to get going in front of just 370 fans but was an entertaining affair from around 30 minutes in.

Player-manager Michael Tidser made two changes to the side that lost at home to Hamilton.

Jamie Walker returned from injury and came in at left-back for Billy Owen, who had been filling in there out of position, and Tiwi Daramola dropped out in favour of Ross Cunningham.

Kelty Hearts take advantage of slack Alloa defending – eventually

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges before the Maroon Machine got a foothold in the game.

Kelty survived an early scare when Kyle Gourlay’s poor kick was intercepted by Luke Donnelly, but the striker couldn’t link with ex-Rover Quinn Coulson to finish the opportunity.

The first Kelty chance fell to Adam Corbett but he got under Cunningham’s corner and sent the ball well over.

For all their possession, there was a lack of clear-cut chances in a first half of few incidents.

After an uneventful half hour, the game sparked into life. Craig Johnston took advantage of some slack defending from Alloa’s Morgyn Neill and bore down on goal but his effort was saved well by PJ Morrison.

In a similar position, Johnston again got a steal on Neill but was obstructed, forcing referee Duncan Williams to point to the spot.

Cunningham finished low into the bottom right-hand corner but Neill continued his protest decision.

He was then subbed off by Brian Rice after another shout towards the linesman a minute or so after play had restarted.

Cunningham doubles the lead

Donnelly chance after a miscommunication between Jason Thomson and Tam O’Ware, but they were bailed out by their keeper Kyle Gourlay at the one-on-one.

Lyon header from Johnston cross, claims for handball from Stefan Scougall’s block.

Coulson then had a shot saved easily by Gourlay but, just after the hour mark, they were two behind thanks to a thumping finish from Cunnigham.

Lewis Moore was the architect, cutting back to find Cunningham around the penalty spot.

From then on in, Alloa huffed and puffed but the home side looked more likely to add to their lead than relinquish it.

That was until the first minute of injury-time when O’Donnell rasped a beautifully struck free-kick into the top corner.

Line-up

Kelty Hearts (4-2-3-1): Gourlay; Corbett, Thomson, O’Ware, Walker; Lyon, Tidser; Moore, McClusky (Daramola 77′), Cunningham (O’Donnell 80′); Johnston (Biabi 80′).

Subs not used: Campbell, L. Owens, B. Owens, Cameron.

