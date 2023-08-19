Arbroath 0 Queen’s Park 1: Michael McKenna injured as Lichties crash to 3rd straight league loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath 0 Queen’s Park 1: Michael McKenna injured as Lichties crash to 3rd straight league loss

McKenna suffered a ribs injury as Ruari Paton's strike saw Arbroath go down 1-0.

By Ewan Smith
Ruari Paton nets the winner for Queen's Park against Arbroath. Image: SNS
Ruari Paton nets the winner for Queen's Park against Arbroath. Image: SNS

Arbroath suffered their third straight defeat in the Championship – and lost influential midfielder Michael McKenna to injury.

Ruari Paton’s strike was enough to hand the visitors the lead in a keenly-contested clash at Gayfield.

But the loss of McKenna, who came off with a rib injury, will be a further major blow to Lichties.

These sides met just seven days ago with Queen’s Park running out 2-1 victors.

Dick Campbell made three changes from trip to Glasgow with Craig Slater, Ryan Dow and Jay Bird all dropping to the bench.

Joao Balde started for Arbroath against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

In came Joao Balde, Mark Stowe and Leighton McIntosh.

But it was Queen’s Park who started brightest and Ruari Paton’s 20 yard free-kick deflected off the wall for a corner.

At the other end, McKenna found space to make a 25-yard drive but it went straight into the hands of Callan McKenna.

As the first period wore on, Arbroath became more and more adventurous.

McIntosh just failed to connect with a Balde cross and Steele headed over after connecting with a McKenna free-kick.

McKenna subbed off at the break as Arbroath took game to Queen’s Park

The hosts were then dealt a blow as McKenna went down clutching his ribs.

McKenna’s race was run at the break and Ryan Dow came on in his place.

There was a further blow for Arbroath as Balde was visibly sick on the Gayfield turf.

Balde bravely battled on with team-mate Derek Gaston covering the vomit up with a bucket of sand.

Arbroath were well on top and Jermaine Hylton almost took advantage of a defensive mix-up in 55 minutes.

Queen’s Park open scoring at Arbroath

Ruari Paton celebrates his winner for Queen’s Park at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Hylton charged down on Callan McKenna’s clearance but his effort was blocked by Ben McPherson.

But it was the visitors who took the lead on 69 minutes through Paton.

Jack Spong’s long through ball found Paton and he scrambled it home despite the efforts of Scott Stewart to keep it out.

Arbroath almost replied instantly with sub Jay Bird meeting a Scott Stewart cross only for McKenna to block.

Arbroath team and ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Steele 7, Stewart 7, Little 7, O’Brien 8, Balde 8 (Slater 78, 3) Gold 7, McKenna 7 (Dow 46, 6), McIntosh 7, Stowe 6 (Turan 66, 3), Hylton 6 (Bird 66, 3). Subs: Adams, Jacobs, Norey, Allan.

Attendance: 1,447

Starman – Tam O’Brien

Captain O’Brien was outstanding for Arbroath and didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

More from Football

Kelty Hearts took on Alloa at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts 2-1 Alloa: Ross Cunningham double ensures first win over Wasps
Chalmers pictured in pre-season action for United against Fleetwood Town. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Logan Chalmers heads to Ayr United on loan
Ged Bell, right, shares a joke with Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
How Dundee United Supporters' Foundation safeguarded Foundation Park 'before spending a penny'
Dundee line up against Vllaznia Shkoder in 2003.
Dundee in Europe: Murdered president and slaughtered sheep when Dee headed for Albania 20…
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton spent more than 10 years at Hibs. Images: SNS.
Sam Stanton hopes to keep Raith Rovers cup form going as he looks forward…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at the recent Dunfermline game.
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren is open to selling Dundee United - 'boys oot there'…
Raith Rovers manager - and former Hibs player - Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray: Raith Rovers squad 'in much better health' ahead of Hibs clash despite…
St Johnstone's Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly.
Highly-rated young trio sign first pro contracts with St Johnstone
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson has been loaned out to Queen of the South.
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson joins Queen of the South on loan
New St Johnstone signing Dara Costelloe driving at a defender with Bradford.
Dara Costelloe: StatsBomb analysis of St Johnstone loan forward to see where Perth side…