Arbroath 0 Queen’s Park 1: Michael McKenna injured as Lichties crash to 3rd straight league loss

Arbroath suffered their third straight defeat in the Championship – and lost influential midfielder Michael McKenna to injury.

Ruari Paton’s strike was enough to hand the visitors the lead in a keenly-contested clash at Gayfield.

But the loss of McKenna, who came off with a rib injury, will be a further major blow to Lichties.

These sides met just seven days ago with Queen’s Park running out 2-1 victors.

Dick Campbell made three changes from trip to Glasgow with Craig Slater, Ryan Dow and Jay Bird all dropping to the bench.

In came Joao Balde, Mark Stowe and Leighton McIntosh.

But it was Queen’s Park who started brightest and Ruari Paton’s 20 yard free-kick deflected off the wall for a corner.

At the other end, McKenna found space to make a 25-yard drive but it went straight into the hands of Callan McKenna.

As the first period wore on, Arbroath became more and more adventurous.

McIntosh just failed to connect with a Balde cross and Steele headed over after connecting with a McKenna free-kick.

McKenna subbed off at the break as Arbroath took game to Queen’s Park

The hosts were then dealt a blow as McKenna went down clutching his ribs.

McKenna’s race was run at the break and Ryan Dow came on in his place.

There was a further blow for Arbroath as Balde was visibly sick on the Gayfield turf.

Balde bravely battled on with team-mate Derek Gaston covering the vomit up with a bucket of sand.

Arbroath were well on top and Jermaine Hylton almost took advantage of a defensive mix-up in 55 minutes.

Queen’s Park open scoring at Arbroath

Hylton charged down on Callan McKenna’s clearance but his effort was blocked by Ben McPherson.

But it was the visitors who took the lead on 69 minutes through Paton.

Jack Spong’s long through ball found Paton and he scrambled it home despite the efforts of Scott Stewart to keep it out.

Arbroath almost replied instantly with sub Jay Bird meeting a Scott Stewart cross only for McKenna to block.

Arbroath team and ratings

𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲'𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 The gaffer names a strong starting XI today as we aim to get back to winning ways at home. #ArbroathFCLive #MonTheLichties pic.twitter.com/cru6VK4bZ6 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 19, 2023

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Steele 7, Stewart 7, Little 7, O’Brien 8, Balde 8 (Slater 78, 3) Gold 7, McKenna 7 (Dow 46, 6), McIntosh 7, Stowe 6 (Turan 66, 3), Hylton 6 (Bird 66, 3). Subs: Adams, Jacobs, Norey, Allan.

Attendance: 1,447

Starman – Tam O’Brien

Captain O’Brien was outstanding for Arbroath and didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.