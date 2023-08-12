Queen’s Park 2 Arbroath 1: Lichties suffer second successive loss despite second half fightback

Arbroath suffered their second successive league defeat despite a brave second-half fightback at Queen’s Park.

Barry Hepburn had the hosts ahead as they dominated the first period.

And while Leighton McIntosh levelled for Arbroath in 71 minutes they fell behind again immediately through Ruari Paton.

That made it two wins on the bounce at the start of their Championship campaign.

Two Arbroath changes but Queen’s Park take early lead

Arbroath were keen to recover from the shock of last Friday’s four-goal hammering at the hands of Dundee United.

And boss Dick Campbell made two key changes to the starting XI as they played the first-ever league match at a newly redeveloped Lesser Hampden.

Joao Balde and Leighton McIntosh dropped to the bench with David Gold and Michael McKenna brought in.

But the visitors found themselves under waves of early pressure with Dominic Thomas looking in the mood.

Thomas had a couple of early chances before the Glasgow side took the lead in 12 minutes.

Ruari Paton’s low ball into the box was met by Hepburn on the back post and the Bayern Munich loanee stroked home.

Arbroath found it hard to get out of their own half in the opening 45 minutes and were constantly being undone by low balls into the box.

A Michael McKenna free-kick, that sailed over the top, was all Arbroath had to show for their efforts.

Arbroath start second half on attack

Arbroath emerged from the dressing with a purpose in the second period.

And they had a great chance to level in 47 minutes as Will Tizzard’s passback was penalised.

Free-kick inside the penalty box for a passback. Remember when that was a thing? pic.twitter.com/JMMm5YdAXK — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 📝 (@ewansmithpr) August 12, 2023

Michael McKenna took the resulting free-kick in the box but after it was charged down Tam O’Brien fired over.

Moments later Jermaine Hylton set up Jay Bird but the striker screwed a 15-yard effort wide.

Arbroath were much better in the second half and more than merited their 71st minute leveller.

David Gold released Mark Stowe and his rebounded effort was stroked home by McIntosh.

But the hosts restored their lead immediately after a goalmouth scramble.

Patrick Jarrett hit the post, Aaron Healy had an effort blocked and Paton fired into an empty net and win it for Queen’s Park.

Arbroath man of the match – Ryan Dow

Dow may have been hooked just on the hour mark, but he ran himself into the ground.

His determination to chase down every loose ball and retain possession was one of the few plus points of a torrid first period.

Arbroath ratings:

Gaston 6, Steele 6 (Jacobs 72, 3), Stewart 7, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Slater 6 (Balde 72, 3), Gold 7, McKenna 6, Bird 6 (McIntosh 63, 6), Hylton 6 (Dunnwald-Turan 63, 6) Dow 7 (Stowe 63, 4). Subs: Adams, Jacobs, Allan, Balde.