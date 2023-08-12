Queen’s Park 2 Arbroath 1: Lichties suffer second successive loss despite second half fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen’s Park 2 Arbroath 1: Lichties suffer second successive loss despite second half fightback

Arbroath followed up last week's 4-0 defeat to Dundee United with another reversal in Glasgow.

By Ewan Smith
The Arbroath FC tunnel at Gayfield
Arbroath took on Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Arbroath suffered their second successive league defeat despite a brave second-half fightback at Queen’s Park.

Barry Hepburn had the hosts ahead as they dominated the first period.

And while Leighton McIntosh levelled for Arbroath in 71 minutes they fell behind again immediately through Ruari Paton.

That made it two wins on the bounce at the start of their Championship campaign.

Two Arbroath changes but Queen’s Park take early lead

Dick Campbell made two changes to his Arbroath side at Queen’s Park

Arbroath were keen to recover from the shock of last Friday’s four-goal hammering at the hands of Dundee United.

And boss Dick Campbell made two key changes to the starting XI as they played the first-ever league match at a newly redeveloped Lesser Hampden.

Joao Balde and Leighton McIntosh dropped to the bench with David Gold and Michael McKenna brought in.

But the visitors found themselves under waves of early pressure with Dominic Thomas looking in the mood.

Thomas had a couple of early chances before the Glasgow side took the lead in 12 minutes.

Ruari Paton’s low ball into the box was met by Hepburn on the back post and the Bayern Munich loanee stroked home.

Arbroath found it hard to get out of their own half in the opening 45 minutes and were constantly being undone by low balls into the box.

A Michael McKenna free-kick, that sailed over the top, was all Arbroath had to show for their efforts.

Arbroath start second half on attack

Arbroath emerged from the dressing with a purpose in the second period.

And they had a great chance to level in 47 minutes as Will Tizzard’s passback was penalised.

Michael McKenna took the resulting free-kick in the box but after it was charged down Tam O’Brien fired over.

Moments later Jermaine Hylton set up Jay Bird but the striker screwed a 15-yard effort wide.

Arbroath were much better in the second half and more than merited their 71st minute leveller.

David Gold released Mark Stowe and his rebounded effort was stroked home by McIntosh.

But the hosts restored their lead immediately after a goalmouth scramble.

Patrick Jarrett hit the post, Aaron Healy had an effort blocked and Paton fired into an empty net and win it for Queen’s Park.

Arbroath man of the match – Ryan Dow

Ryan Dow in action for Arbroath
Ryan Dow was Arbroath’s best player. Image: SNS

Dow may have been hooked just on the hour mark, but he ran himself into the ground.

His determination to chase down every loose ball and retain possession was one of the few plus points of a torrid first period.

Arbroath ratings:

Gaston 6, Steele 6 (Jacobs 72, 3), Stewart 7, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Slater 6 (Balde 72, 3), Gold 7, McKenna 6, Bird 6 (McIntosh 63, 6), Hylton 6 (Dunnwald-Turan 63, 6) Dow 7 (Stowe 63, 4). Subs: Adams, Jacobs, Allan, Balde.

