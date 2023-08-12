St Johnstone shoot themselves in the foot again as Premiership pain continues with 2-0 defeat to Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone shoot themselves in the foot again as Premiership pain continues with 2-0 defeat to Ross County

The Perth side are still pointless..

By Eric Nicolson
St. Johnstone's Daniel Phillips and Ross County's Victor Loturi in action.
St. Johnstone's Daniel Phillips and Ross County's Victor Loturi in action. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s early season agony shows no sign of easing.

After a dismal League Cup campaign, there was an improvement in defeat to Hearts on day one of the Premiership.

But this convincing 2-0 loss to Ross County was a lurch backwards.

Missing players continue to play a huge part in Saints’ struggles – Tony Gallacher and Drey Wright being sidelined in the Highlands took the injury list into double figures.

However, the performance from the visitors’ starting 11 was hugely disappointing.

County had five glorious chances to score before Kyle Turner broke the deadlock on 40 minutes, cashing in on an under hit Sam McClelland back-pass after Dare Olufunwa had misjudged a high ball down his side of the pitch.

Kyle Turner scores to make it 1-0.
Kyle Turner scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Saints were also guilty of shooting themselves in the foot for the second goal seven minutes after the restart.

Ryan McGowan (by this point at right-back after Olufunwa was substituted at half-time) lost possession and 10 seconds later, Connor Randall had curled a 20-yard shot past Dimitar Mitov.

Taylor Steven sparks an improvement

It wasn’t until youngster, Taylor Steven, came on just before the hour mark that Saints showed a bit of dynamism in attack.

With his first involvement he drove forward and narrowly missed the target from 18 yards and then he dragged a shot just past the post moments later.

McGowan forced Josh Sims to clear a shot off the County goal line and there was a long VAR check for a possible Saints handball.

But this was a comfortable and deserved win for Malky Mackay’s men who leave their opponents still without a Premiership point.

St Johnstone – Mitov 8, Considine 6, McGowan 5, Gordon 6, May 6, Carey 6, Olufunwa 5 (Jephcott 5), McClelland 5, Smith 5 (Kucheriavyi 5), Ballantyne 5 (Steven 7), Phillips 6. Subs not used – Richards, Ferguson, Parker, McCrystal.

Saints’ star man – Dimitar Mitov

No blame could be attached to the Bulgarian goalkeeper who kept the score down with several top class saves.

Conversation