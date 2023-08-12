St Johnstone shoot themselves in the foot again as Premiership pain continues with 2-0 defeat to Ross County

St Johnstone’s early season agony shows no sign of easing.

After a dismal League Cup campaign, there was an improvement in defeat to Hearts on day one of the Premiership.

But this convincing 2-0 loss to Ross County was a lurch backwards.

Missing players continue to play a huge part in Saints’ struggles – Tony Gallacher and Drey Wright being sidelined in the Highlands took the injury list into double figures.

However, the performance from the visitors’ starting 11 was hugely disappointing.

County had five glorious chances to score before Kyle Turner broke the deadlock on 40 minutes, cashing in on an under hit Sam McClelland back-pass after Dare Olufunwa had misjudged a high ball down his side of the pitch.

Saints were also guilty of shooting themselves in the foot for the second goal seven minutes after the restart.

Ryan McGowan (by this point at right-back after Olufunwa was substituted at half-time) lost possession and 10 seconds later, Connor Randall had curled a 20-yard shot past Dimitar Mitov.

Taylor Steven sparks an improvement

It wasn’t until youngster, Taylor Steven, came on just before the hour mark that Saints showed a bit of dynamism in attack.

With his first involvement he drove forward and narrowly missed the target from 18 yards and then he dragged a shot just past the post moments later.

McGowan forced Josh Sims to clear a shot off the County goal line and there was a long VAR check for a possible Saints handball.

But this was a comfortable and deserved win for Malky Mackay’s men who leave their opponents still without a Premiership point.

St Johnstone – Mitov 8, Considine 6, McGowan 5, Gordon 6, May 6, Carey 6, Olufunwa 5 (Jephcott 5), McClelland 5, Smith 5 (Kucheriavyi 5), Ballantyne 5 (Steven 7), Phillips 6. Subs not used – Richards, Ferguson, Parker, McCrystal.

Saints’ star man – Dimitar Mitov

No blame could be attached to the Bulgarian goalkeeper who kept the score down with several top class saves.