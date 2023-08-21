St Johnstone give trial to Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone give trial to Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler

The 28-year-old has been a top flight regular and played in the Europa League.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler battles with Gareth Bale.
St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler battles with Gareth Bale. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are giving a trial to Austrian midfielder, Sven Sprangler.

The 28-year-old was due to arrive at McDiarmid Park today to train with Steven MacLean’s squad, as reported by the Daily Record.

Sprangler spent four years in the top-flight with Wolfsberger, playing over 50 league games and five matches in Europe – a 2021 clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League, among them.

Roma's Edin Dzeko is tracked by St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler.
Roma’s Edin Dzeko is tracked by St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler. Image: Shutterstock.

He dropped down to the second tier with Verwarts Steyr to work his way back from an ankle injury and is now hoping to earn a deal with Saints.

Sprangler is a central midfielder.

He’s not the first McDiarmid Park trialist this month.

Ex-Huddersfield man, Ernaldo Krasniqi spent a few days in Perth and took part in a closed-doors match but MacLean decided against offering him a deal.

