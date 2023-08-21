St Johnstone give trial to Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler

St Johnstone are giving a trial to Austrian midfielder, Sven Sprangler.

The 28-year-old was due to arrive at McDiarmid Park today to train with Steven MacLean’s squad, as reported by the Daily Record.

Sprangler spent four years in the top-flight with Wolfsberger, playing over 50 league games and five matches in Europe – a 2021 clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League, among them.

He dropped down to the second tier with Verwarts Steyr to work his way back from an ankle injury and is now hoping to earn a deal with Saints.

Sprangler is a central midfielder.

He’s not the first McDiarmid Park trialist this month.

Ex-Huddersfield man, Ernaldo Krasniqi spent a few days in Perth and took part in a closed-doors match but MacLean decided against offering him a deal.