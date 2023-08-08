St Johnstone won’t be signing trialist, Ernaldo Krasniqi, Courier Sport understands.

The former Huddersfield midfielder played in a closed-doors game against Queen’s Park at McDiarmid Park on Monday.

Saints manager Steven MacLean had invited him back to Perth after he impressed in training the previous week.

The Perth boss has decided not to make the 20-year-old a contract offer, though.

The search for another midfielder goes on, with a wide forward and a striker also on MacLean’s wish-list.