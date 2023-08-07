Ernaldo Krasniqi plays St Johnstone trial game after Steven MacLean liked what he saw of former Huddersfield midfielder last week

Ernaldo Krasniqi will play in a closed-doors match for St Johnstone today after manager Steven MacLean liked what he saw of the Albanian midfielder when he joined the Perth squad for training last week.

The 20-year-old failed to make the first team breakthrough at Huddersfield Town and was released in the summer.

He’s not a stranger to Scottish football, having played on loan for Falkirk while ex-Saint Paul Sheerin was in charge.

MacLean has confirmed Krasniqi’s return for a Monday bounce game, with the trial for a winger having had to be called off because of illness.

“He (Krasniqi) did really well when we had him up here training at the start of this week,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“The next bit was trying to get him in for a game – to be fair he’s come up at short notice for this one.

“He’s a big boy but a good footballer as well.

🚀🚀🚀 Three brilliant finishes from Tom Iorpenda and Ernaldo Krasniqi (2) for the B Team away at Accrington yesterday!#YoungTerriers | #htafc pic.twitter.com/oj5JL9u2Pk — HTAFC Academy (@htafcacademy) March 8, 2023

“We actually had a wide player lined up for a trial as well but he’s unwell.

“We’re not just bringing random players up – both of these players we’d done a bit of work on.

“It worked for us with Dan (Phillips) last year.”

Saints have already made five signings – Dimitar Mitov, Luke Jephcott, Sam McClelland, Dare Olufunwa and Matt Smith.

Several more are expected before the transfer window shuts.