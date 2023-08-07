Sam McClelland: St Johnstone showed they are on the right track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland: St Johnstone showed they are on the right track

The Northern Irishman believes the performance against Stirling Albion has been put behind them as new signings do their bit in Hearts game.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland made an impressive debut against Hearts.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland made an impressive debut against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Sam McClelland watched the Stirling Albion horror show unfold from the stand.

But, having made his debut in the Premiership against Hearts seven days later, the Northern Irishman is confident that the real St Johnstone has emerged.

And that the growing strength of the Perth squad will be shown in results and points sooner rather than later.

“I’m still getting fully up to speed but hopefully I can build on that debut,” said the 21-year-old former Chelsea centre-back.

“From a team point of view there were plenty of positives for us to build on as well.

“Everyone knows the results in the cup weren’t great but I could see in training this week that we have good players here.

“The ones being brought in will add to that too.

“It’s going to be a long season and I’m sure we’ll do well.

“I think everyone could see it was so much better.

“We’ve lost the game but the match was definitely something to build on.”

Sam McClelland straight in the deep end

There were three summer signings in the Saints’ starting line-up, with another two coming off the bench.

Three of those five only had their deals officially confirmed at the back end of last week.

“Myself and Dare (Olufunwa) have gone straight in,” said McClelland.

“Jephs (Luke Jephcott) is still fairly new and Matty (Smith) only arrived on Friday.

“There are a lot of us still getting to know our team-mates and how we play.

St Johnstone's Sam McClelland in action.
Lawrence Shankland and St Johnstone’s Sam McClelland in action. Image: SNS.

“That’s not an overnight thing. It will take a bit of time.

“But good players can make it happen quicker.

“As a team we want quality players to keep coming in because it pushes each other and makes the team better.”

McClelland was as impressed with goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov, as the Saints fans.

“Dimi pulled off a couple of really good saves,” he said.

“As a centre-back it’s great to have a goalkeeper of his quality behind me.

“That relationship will build as the games go on and we get to know each other’s games.”

Sam McClelland’s chat with ex St Johnstone manager

Saturday’s game was an arm wrestle of a contest and McClelland believes one lesson learned stands above the rest from a Perth perspective.

“When we have periods of dominance – like we did in the first half – it’s about translating that into goals,” he said.

“Hearts took their chance that fell to them.

“Football is about both boxes – taking them at one end and stopping them at the other.”

Steven MacLean mentioned that Tommy Wright had been an important middle-man in McClelland’s transfer.

And the defender confirmed that the ex-Saints manager’s sales pitch was a persuasive one.

“I spoke to Tommy a couple of days before I came up.

“He was obviously here for a long time and he spoke very highly about the club.

“It was all positive and good for me to hear when I was doing my homework.”

Conversation