Dundee and Fife schools face disruption as second union votes to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dundee and Fife schools face disruption as second union votes to strike

Members of Unite including cleaning and catering staff have voted to strike in a row over pay.

By Kieran Webster
A Unite flag
Unite the Union members have voted to strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

School staff throughout Dundee and Fife have voted to strike in a row over pay.

Unite members in schools and early year support have rejected a 5.5% pay offer and will strike once schools return from the summer holidays.

This will include janitors, cleaners, caterers, classroom assistants and administrative staff.

Members of the union voted in favour of industrial action on Friday.

The announcement came after members of GMB Scotland also voted to reject the same pay offer earlier in August.

Union bosses demand better offer for members

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “The message for both the Scottish Government and Cosla is loud and clear.

“Thousands of our members have voted to take strike action in education and early years services because they won’t accept a real terms pay cut.

“Our members deserve far more than the 5% being served up by the politicians.”

Unite says that the pay offer is a real-term wage cut and has demanded First Minister, Humza Yousaf, steps into the dispute.

Sharon Graham, the general-secretary of Unite the Union.
Sharon Graham, general-secretary, Unite the Union. Image: Unite.

Graham McNab, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite’s members will no longer be taken for granted or undervalued across Scottish councils.

“A 5% pay offer when the broader cost of living remains in double digits is a harsh real terms pay cut no matter how much spin Cosla and the Scottish Government try to put on it.

“The politicians have the power to prevent any industrial action hitting schools and early years services.

“The real question for them is – do they want to play politics with each other at the expense of council workers, or pay our members what they deserve?”

The strike will affect eight other Scottish local authorities.

Pay offer to teachers ‘strong’ says Cosla

Cosla says council leaders put a “strong” offer to the workforce that recognises the cost-of-living pressures.

A spokesperson said: “While the offer value in year is 5.5%, the average uplift on salaries going into the next financial year is 7%.

“Those on the Scottish Local Government living wage would get 9.12% and those at higher grades, where councils are experiencing severe recruitment challenges, would see 6.05%.

Unite members voted in favour of industrial action.

“It is an offer which recognises both the vital role of the people who deliver our essential services across councils every day and the value that we, as employers, place on them.

“Crucially, it also raises the Scottish Local Government living wage by 99p to £11.84 per hour.

“It also sets out a commitment to work with our trade unions to develop a road map to £15 per hour in a way that protects our workforce and services we deliver.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Local government pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities as employers and unions.

“The Scottish Government and Cosla have committed to respect this negotiating arrangement as part of the Verity House Agreement.

“Despite UK Government cuts, the Scottish Government has provided a further £155 million to support a meaningful pay rise for local government workers, which has been taken into account in the pay offer already made by Cosla.

“The Scottish Government urges all the parties involved to work together constructively and reach an agreement which is fair for the workforce and affordable for employers.”

More from Fife

Allan Steele.
Gun-wielding Fife army vet who terrorised Perth family is jailed
Alison and Peter Saunders from Bolton with son Callum 5 and daughter Isabelle 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as fans turn out in Fife to see UCI World Championships
Home Bargains store in Leven, Fife where tow people were struck by a car.
Two women hit by car at Home Bargains car park in Leven
The A921 in Inverkeithing.
Two-vehicle crash near Inverkeithing High School
The B921 in Fife. Two people needed hospital treatment after brick thrown at taxi.
Couple hospitalised after brick thrown from Glenrothes bridge hits taxi
Highland dance duo perform on stage at the Inverkeithing Highland Games.
Inverkeithing Highland Games: Best pictures as thousands descend on Ballast Bank
East of Scotland contingent preparing for World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Image: Scouts Scotland
World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Scouts praised for South Korea resilience
Drive through water collection point in Leslie.
Burst main leaves 1,750 homes in Leslie without water supply
Jack Cooper.
Police probationer sexually assaulted woman in Scottish Police College lounge
Petrice Anghelache moved his lorry just a few yards into the Amazon site but workers smelled alcohol on his breath. Image: DC Thomson.
Single Stella and mouthwash Dunfermline Amazon drink-driver loses licence and job

Conversation