Dundee schools face disruption after workers vote to strike

Schools across Dundee could be facing more disruption after employees voted in favour of further industrial action over pay.

GMB Scotland members working in schools and early years education have rejected a pay offer and are now threatening to strike.

Almost a third of Scotland’s local authorities – including Dundee – will walk out unless there is a breakthrough at last-ditch talks on Wednesday.

The ballot came after 94% of GMB Scotland’s members rejected the councils’ offer of 5.5%.

Union bosses said the offer was less than council staff received in England and Wales.

They deemed it unacceptable given food prices have risen by almost 20%.

Cleaning, janitorial, catering and pupil support services in schools and early years have now voted to strike across 10 council areas after rejecting an offer that the GMB says is far below inflation.

The GMB has blamed Cosla, the body representing local authorities, for refusing to revise its offer or ask the Scottish Government for more support.

However, Cosla has refuted the claim, saying it has made a “strong offer” to workers.

Any action will take place in the new term.

Other trade unions are also balloting council staff.

GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, Keir Greenaway, said: “Our members have now spoken and Cosla should listen and arrive tomorrow (Wednesday) with a fair offer and seize what is the final opportunity to avert industrial action.”

Cosla said council leaders have made a strong offer to the workforce.

A spokesperson added: “While the offer value in year is 5.5%, the average uplift on salaries going into the next financial year is 7%.

“Those on the Scottish Local Government Living Wage would get 9.12% and those at higher grades, where councils are experiencing severe recruitment challenges, would see 6.05%.

“Crucially, it also raises the Scottish Local Government Living Wage by 99p to £11.84 per hour.

“It also sets out a commitment to work with our trade unions to develop a road map to £15 per hour in a way that protects our workforce and services we deliver.”