Dundee Man, 35, charged after 'attack' on student in Dundee The law student reported being assaulted on Victoria Road last week. By James Simpson May 3 2024, 12:59pm The junction of Hilltown and Victoria Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View A man has been charged after an alleged attack on a student in Dundee. The 24-year-old Chinese law student reported being assaulted on Victoria Road, near the junction with Hilltown, last Wednesday (April 24). Following a police investigation, a man aged 35 has now been charged. Police Scotland has not confirmed what he has been charged with. A spokesperson said: "A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. "He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Friday)."