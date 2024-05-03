Man, 35, charged after ‘attack’ on student in Dundee

A man has been charged after an alleged attack on a student in Dundee.

The 24-year-old Chinese law student reported being assaulted on Victoria Road, near the junction with Hilltown, last Wednesday (April 24).

Following a police investigation, a man aged 35 has now been charged.

Police Scotland has not confirmed what he has been charged with.

A spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Friday).”