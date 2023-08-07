Distillery businessman admits drunken smash in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Distillery businessman admits drunken smash in Perthshire

Glen Shee Distillery director Stephen Marlow drove his 30-year-old Morgan 4/4 into the side of a tunnel.

By Jamie Buchan
Stephen Marrow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Stephen Marrow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A businessman behind ambitious plans for a new Highland Perthshire whisky distillery has been banned from the road after drunkenly driving his vintage roadster into the side of a tunnel.

Glen Shee Distillery director Stephen Marlow was spotted by police accelerating away from the Kirkstyle Inn, Dunning, in his 30-year-old Morgan 4/4.

Officers later came across the classic car following a smash on the B8062 Auchterarder road.

Former naval officer Marlow, 64, was found at the scene, smelling of booze and “struggling to stay still”.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving while nearly double the legal limit in the early hours of July 8.

Distillery businessman drove off at speed

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “At about 12.45am, police were on proactive patrol in the Dunning area when they noticed a vehicle parked outside the Kirkstyle Inn.

“At about 1am, they noticed the accused leaving the pub and entering the vehicle.

“It then drove off at speed in the opposite direction and was lost to sight.”

Distillery businessman Stephen Marlow in a promotional video for his company.
Stephen Marlow in a promotional video for his company.

She said: “Constables made attempts to trace the car by carrying out an area search.

“They came across the vehicle which appeared to have crashed into the left hand wall of a tunnel.”

Marlow was spoken to by police at the scene.

“He was safe and had suffered no injuries,” Ms Hendry said.

“There was minor damage to the vehicle, just some indentations and scrapes. The air bags were not deployed.”

The prosecutor said: “Officers noted that the accused appeared to be under the influence.

“There was a smell of alcohol, he was swaying and struggling to stay still.”

Marlow failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for a check-up.

At 3.30am, he was breathalysed again with a reading of 39 mics per 100ml of blood.

The legal limit is 22 mics.

First offender

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Marlow has no previous convictions and has never been in difficulties like this before.

“He accepts full responsibility for what took place.

“He lives in a rural area and has been involved with business locally for many years.”

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey told Marlow: “I accept that you are a first offender and that this wasn’t the highest reading we have seen.

“However, I am concerned that your driving attracted the attention of police, you were involved in a road accident and you appeared to have been badly affected by alcohol.”

Marlow, of Path of Condie, Forgandenny, was disqualified from driving for a year and fined £1,000.

He can reduce his ban by completing a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Ambitious plan for distillery

Marlow is listed as sole director of Glen Shee Distillery Ltd, a “non-trading company” previously known as Glen Quaich.

He established the firm in 2015 and launched a hunt for overseas investors – particularly from Asia – to help fund ambitious plans to convert the old Amulree Hotel near Dunkeld into a craft distillery.

According to designs posted online in 2019, the distillery would have included visitor facilities and bedrooms “to facilitate single Malt Scotch whisky enthusiasts’ full brand immersion”.

Glen Shee Distillery’s Linked In account features updated plans for a similar scheme at 18th century farm steading in the Cairngorm National Park.

“Our Glen Shee Distillery will truly put a new mark on the global premium Scotch whisky map,” the page states.

