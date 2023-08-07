A missing Dundee woman was last seen in the Ninewells area of the city.

Ashley Connelly was reported missing at around 1pm on Thursday, August 3.

She is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, with long blonde hair.

It is unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Police have not confirmed her age.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Tayside are appealing for help to trace Ashley Connelly, who has been reported missing.

“Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or using the “contact us” form on the Police Scotland website.”

Information can also be passed over anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.