Gun-wielding Fife army vet who terrorised Perth family is jailed

An army veteran who terrorised a Perth family in their home while armed with a replica handgun has been jailed.

Allan Steele was in a Valium “trance” when he tried to force his way into the strangers’ property demanding money and drugs.

The former soldier smashed a glass panel and pushed through his firearm, while the homeowner battled to keep his door shut and his wife and daughter hid in the bathroom.

When the weapon was wrestled from him, Steele battered the front door with a metal pole.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 50-year-old tried to raid another home in Perth hours later, while wielding a hammer.

He was jailed for just under four years and will be supervised for a year when he is freed “to protect the public.”

Gun-wielding incident ‘terrifying’

Sheriff William Wood told Steele: “On the evening of February 5 last year, the complainer, his wife, their child and dog were minding their own business at home.

“You presented yourself at their door and tried to gain entry.

“You were incoherent but they could tell you were demanding either drugs or money.”

He said: “When you were rejected from the door, you broke a window and proffered a handgun through the gap.

“You then broke another window.

“The handgun was taken away from you and you then recovered a pole and attacked the door once again.

“As if that wasn’t enough, the next day you presented at the door of another house and tried to force entry while you were in possession of a hammer.”

The sheriff said: “I appreciate you may be contrite about these events.

“But there is no escaping the fact that you have a considerable record for drugs and some convictions for violence.

“This must have been a terrifying incident.

“When you presented a gun at the homeowner, he did not know it was the equivalent of a starter’s pistol.

“There was a sustained effort to gain entry their house.”

Sheriff Wood added: “I note you previously served your country and that is a good thing.

“All of this offending occurred when that came to an end.

“I am satisfied only a significant custodial sentence is appropriate, given the nature of your record.”

Steele was jailed for 45 months and will be supervised for a year once he’s released.

Army vet claims questioned

Sheriff Wood questioned Steele’s claims he served in Northern Ireland when he was 16 and now suffers undiagnosed PTSD.

A lawyer for Steele told the court: “He has no recollection of these offences at all.

“He is embarrassed and has shown understanding about the impact on the victims.

“In his own words, he would not wish this on anyone else.”

The court heard that Steele, of Approach Terrace, East Wemyss, had taken Valium to ease the pain following a car crash in 2021.

Steele previously admitted assaults and attempted robberies at homes in Malvina Place and Gislay Place in February last year.

He also pled guilty to having a firearm with intent to make someone believe violence would be used against them.

