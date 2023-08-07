Gun-wielding Fife army vet who terrorised Perth family is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gun-wielding Fife army vet who terrorised Perth family is jailed

Allan Steele was in a Valium “trance” when he tried to force his way into the strangers’ property demanding money and drugs.

By Jamie Buchan
Allan Steele.
Allan Steele. Image: Facebook.

An army veteran who terrorised a Perth family in their home while armed with a replica handgun has been jailed.

The former soldier smashed a glass panel and pushed through his firearm, while the homeowner battled to keep his door shut and his wife and daughter hid in the bathroom.

When the weapon was wrestled from him, Steele battered the front door with a metal pole.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 50-year-old tried to raid another home in Perth hours later, while wielding a hammer.

He was jailed for just under four years and will be supervised for a year when he is freed “to protect the public.”

Gun-wielding incident ‘terrifying’

Sheriff William Wood told Steele: “On the evening of February 5 last year, the complainer, his wife, their child and dog were minding their own business at home.

“You presented yourself at their door and tried to gain entry.

“You were incoherent but they could tell you were demanding either drugs or money.”

He said: “When you were rejected from the door, you broke a window and proffered a handgun through the gap.

“You then broke another window.

General view of Malvina Place, Perth
The replica handgun incident happened on Perth’s Malvina Place. Image: Google.

“The handgun was taken away from you and you then recovered a pole and attacked the door once again.

“As if that wasn’t enough, the next day you presented at the door of another house and tried to force entry while you were in possession of a hammer.”

The sheriff said: “I appreciate you may be contrite about these events.

“But there is no escaping the fact that you have a considerable record for drugs and some convictions for violence.

“This must have been a terrifying incident.

“When you presented a gun at the homeowner, he did not know it was the equivalent of a starter’s pistol.

“There was a sustained effort to gain entry their house.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Wood added: “I note you previously served your country and that is a good thing.

“All of this offending occurred when that came to an end.

“I am satisfied only a significant custodial sentence is appropriate, given the nature of your record.”

Steele was jailed for 45 months and will be supervised for a year once he’s released.

Army vet claims questioned

Sheriff Wood questioned Steele’s claims he served in Northern Ireland when he was 16 and now suffers undiagnosed PTSD.

A lawyer for Steele told the court: “He has no recollection of these offences at all.

“He is embarrassed and has shown understanding about the impact on the victims.

“In his own words, he would not wish this on anyone else.”

Allan Steele.
Allan Steele. Image: Facebook.

The court heard that Steele, of Approach Terrace, East Wemyss, had taken Valium to ease the pain following a car crash in 2021.

Steele previously admitted assaults and attempted robberies at homes in Malvina Place and Gislay Place in February last year.

He also pled guilty to having a firearm with intent to make someone believe violence would be used against them.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

