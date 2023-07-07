Army veteran tried to force his way into Perth house with replica handgun while in street Valium ‘trance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Army veteran tried to force his way into Perth house with replica handgun while in street Valium ‘trance’

Allan Steele, 50, claims he cannot remember either of his attempted home invasions.

By Kirsty McIntosh
The replica handgun incident happened on Perth's Malvina Place. Image: Google.
A brave resident wrestled a replica handgun from a would-be intruder who stormed his house demanding drugs and money.

Army veteran Allan Steele was in a “Valium-induced trance” when he tried to break into the house last February.

Just hours later Steele attempted to break into another property.

The home owner tackled him while his wife and daughter hid in the bathroom.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 50-year-old did not know any of his victims.

Tried to force entry

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court: “At 5.30pm on February 5 both the complainers were at home when there was a knock at the door.

“The complainer’s wife opened the door, the accused was there and asked to see Damien.

“She advised him there was no one of that name there and closed the door.”

Steele returned and knocked again at the Malvina Place property and the male householder answered and told him to leave.

“The accused forced open the door with his body.

“The complainer managed to close the door but could not lock it as he didn’t have the key.

“He shouted at his wife to find the door key and call the police.

“The complainer held the door closed with his body.”

Pushed weapon through door

During the struggle a glass panel on the door was broken and Steele pushed a realistic-looking weapon through the gap and demanded money and cocaine.

“The complainer was able to grab the gun and wrestle it out of the accused’s hand, giving it to his wife.”

Steele was later seen with a wooden pole the family recognised as the handle of a shovel from their property.

Malvina Place, Perth.
Police experts identified the weapon as an 8mm replica handgun, capable of firing blanks but which had no ammunition in it.

The accused’s blood was found at the scene.

The following day Steele went to the second address, on Gilsay Place, where he also knocked and tried to force entry.

Gilsay Place, Perth
The owner was able to get Steele out of the property and he was arrested a short time later.

Brought out of ‘trance’

Solicitor Calum Harris, defending, said Steele, who served two tours in Northern Ireland, had resorted to taking street Valium following an accident in which he broke his neck in 2021.

Police firing taser
He said: “Mr Steele has no recollection of matters until he was arrested.

“Police were in possession of a Taser and that has brought him out of his trance of Valium.

“He served in the armed forces between the ages of 16 and 24 and completed two tours of Northern Ireland.

“As a result of that and witnessing two murders during his time in custody he has significant PTSD.

“In 2021 he suffered a serious injury to his neck and required surgery.

“He’d been on Valium ever since but this incident brought an end to that period.”

He said Steele was aware of the harm he would have caused to the complainers and is “incredibly remorseful”.

Guilty pleas

Steele, of Approach Terrace, East Wemyss, admitted assaulting assault at an address in Perth on February 5 and possessing a firearm with intent to make someone believe violence would be used against him.

He also admitted assault at a different address in the city the following day.

Pleas of not guilty to possessing scissors and a hammer at the second address were accepted by the Crown.

Sentence was deferred for reports on Steele, who has previous convictions for violence and drug dealing.

He was remanded in custody.

