M90 Friarton Bridge: Motorists face week of disruption for emergency repairs

Motorists are facing disruption as five days of emergency repairs to the M90 at Friarton Bridge near Perth get under way.

Amey is carrying out emergency surfacing work, starting on Monday and continuing throughout the week.

The repairs will correct defects on sections of the carriageway surface and will include concrete repairs, waterproofing and resurfacing.

A 24-hour contraflow system will be in place while the repairs are completed, with one lane open to traffic in each direction.

Delays of up to 30 minutes on M90 at Friarton Bridge, Perth

Lane closures will be introduced on Monday to allow the removal of a section of the central barrier and for a contraflow to be set up.

The M90 emergency repair work will run from Tuesday through until Friday.

On July 15 lane closures will again be introduced to allow for the central barriers to be reinstalled.

Motorists are being advised to allow for extra journey times with delays of around 30 minutes at peak times expected.

The work is weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.