Dundee pensioner left covered in blood after dog attack

A 78-year-old Dundee man was left bleeding on the ground after he and his dog were attacked by another dog this week.

John Reid needed treatment in hospital for the bites he sustained in Wednesday’s attack.

The dog he was walking, his daughter’s, was covered in bite marks and had to be taken to the vet.

John says he is still in shock following the events and wants to highlight what happened saying “that dog is going to kill someone – what if it’s a child next?”

Attacked by white ‘bulldog-type’ dog

John, who lives in Hilltown, is currently staying at his daughter’s in the Strathmartine area to look after her home and her nine-year-old Westie, Charlie, while she is on holiday.

John said he was doing one of his daily walks with Charlie just off Kinneff Crescent at around 5.30pm when they were both attacked by a white “bulldog-type dog.”

John said: “The guy walking it was on the phone and the dog slipped its lead and went for us.

“It started attacking Charlie and was really laying into him.

“I was down on the ground trying to get the dog off Charlie and was getting bitten.

“The dog’s owner couldn’t get his dog off – it was just too powerful.”

John said it was only when the dog finally let go of Charlie that the owner eventually managed to get its lead back on.

He said: “He then fled the scene, leaving me covered in blood and Charlie covered in bite marks, mostly around his neck.”

John and Charlie both required treatment

John said that someone who witnessed the attack went to his aid and took him home.

He then went to Ninewells where his wounds were cleaned and dressed and he was given antibiotics.

Charlie also received medication and treatment from a vet.

He said: “There is a dangerous dog with an equally dangerous owner out there which will kill either another dog or a person – what if it’s a child next? It doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Police investigate Dundee dog attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a man and a dog had been injured by another dog near Kinneff Crescent, Dundee, around 5pm on Wednesday.

“The man attended at hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”