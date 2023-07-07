Dundee pensioner left covered in blood after dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pensioner left covered in blood after dog attack

John Reid and the Westie both required treatment following the attack in the Strathmartine area on Wednesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
John and Charlie recovering at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
John and Charlie recovering at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A 78-year-old Dundee man was left bleeding on the ground after he and his dog were attacked by another dog this week.

John Reid needed treatment in hospital for the bites he sustained in Wednesday’s attack.

The dog he was walking, his daughter’s, was covered in bite marks and had to be taken to the vet.

John says he is still in shock following the events and wants to highlight what happened saying “that dog is going to kill someone – what if it’s a child next?”

Attacked by white ‘bulldog-type’ dog

John, who lives in Hilltown, is currently staying at his daughter’s in the Strathmartine area to look after her home and her nine-year-old Westie, Charlie, while she is on holiday.

John and Charlie were both injured. Pictures show his wounded hand and the dogs injured side. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John and Charlie were both injured. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

John said he was doing one of his daily walks with Charlie just off Kinneff Crescent at around 5.30pm when they were both attacked by a white “bulldog-type dog.”

John said: “The guy walking it was on the phone and the dog slipped its lead and went for us.

“It started attacking Charlie and was really laying into him.

“I was down on the ground trying to get the dog off Charlie and was getting bitten.

Charlie sustained many injuries, especially at his neck and throat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Charlie sustained many injuries, especially at his neck and throat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The dog’s owner couldn’t get his dog off – it was just too powerful.”

John said it was only when the dog finally let go of Charlie that the owner eventually managed to get its lead back on.

He said: “He then fled the scene, leaving me covered in blood and Charlie covered in bite marks, mostly around his neck.”

John and Charlie both required treatment

John said that someone who witnessed the attack went to his aid and took him home.

He then went to Ninewells where his wounds were cleaned and dressed and he was given antibiotics.

Charlie also received medication and treatment from a vet.

John and Charlie at home. John says he is still in shock. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John says he is still in shock. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “There is a dangerous dog with an equally dangerous owner out there which will kill either another dog or a person – what if it’s a child next? It doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Police investigate Dundee dog attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a man and a dog had been injured by another dog near Kinneff Crescent, Dundee, around 5pm on Wednesday.

“The man attended at hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

