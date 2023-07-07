Former Fife Tory councillor ‘massaged’ young girl as she watched X Factor on bed, trial hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Fife Tory councillor ‘massaged’ young girl as she watched X Factor on bed, trial hears

A complainer said she is triggered by the smell of bleach, which she used to wash herself after the alleged assault.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
The trial is taking place at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A former Fife Tory councillor has gone on trial accused of fondling a young girl on a bed as she watched TV.

Michael Green’s alleged victim told a court he ”massaged” her legs, then put his hand under her shorts and touched her private parts during a five-minute period.

Green, 72, is alleged to have used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the girl at a property in Glenrothes in October 2006.

The former Conservative councillor for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward is said to have touched the child on her legs and placed his hand underneath her clothing and touched her private parts.

According to court papers, she was nine years old at the time.

Green faces a second charge of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in November 2011 at another Glenrothes address by touching and rubbing his hand on his genitals over his clothing.

Green, of Carleton Avenue in Glenrothes, is on trial this week at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and denies the allegations.

‘Slight smirk’ after alleged attack

Giving evidence, the woman – now in her 20s – said she remembers lying on her front on a bed watching a replay of singer Leona Lewis in the X-factor and Green entering and sitting on the bed.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “He just started rubbing my legs.

“It was kind of like how you would describe a massage, going up and down.

“From my ankles up to just below my bum.”

She said he repeated the motion twice and on the second occasion, touched her “private area” under her shorts.

Asked by prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay how she felt at the time, the woman said: “Ashamed, scared, terrified”.

The woman said the incident lasted “about five minutes” before she turned and stared at him as if to suggest ‘what are you doing?’ and he stopped.

She claimed Green then left the room with a “slight smirk” on his face, adding: “I have it (the thought of him smirking) drilled into my brain every day”.

Triggered by smell of bleach

Fiscal depute Ms Barclay referred to more recent Facebook messages between the woman and another person she says she told about the alleged incident at the time.

One of the messages suggests she washed herself in a shower with a bottle of bleach that night.

The woman told the trial she turned to alcohol at an early age and needed anxiety medication as a result of the “trauma”.

She said she suffers from nightmares and PTSD, which can be triggered by the smell of bleach.

Denies defence position

The trial also heard the girl told her mother about what happened when she was 12 but begged her not to contact police.

In her evidence, the woman’s mother said she made several attempts to talk to her about the possibility of reporting the matter but believes her daughter was too scared she would not be believed.

In May 2021 she decided to report it to police.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Alistair Burleigh questioned the credibility of the woman’s claims and told her: “I have got to suggest to you this incident you have described to the court today never even happened.

“There was no such incident”.

The woman denied this suggestion.

The trial, before Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon, continues.

