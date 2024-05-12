Arbroath bar staff hid after man produced knife in pub and said ‘I need this because I’ve been stabbed’

Terrified Arbroath bar workers hid when a punter showed them the Stanley knife he carried for “protection”.

Marcel Pelechac admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Ziggies Bar in Arbroath.

The 37-year-old turned up at the bar in the town’s West Port with his dog and left the bar staff hiding in fear.

Pelechac made said he needed the blade, which he fully extended, for protection.

After earlier pleading guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court, he returned to be sentenced last week and was slated for his “stupid” comment and ordered to complete more unpaid work.

‘I’ve been stabbed’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said at 9.10pm on February 24 2023, Pelechac turned up with his dog.

“He had a few drinks at the locus and according to the complainer was acting somewhat oddly.

“Whilst sat at the bar area, the accused opened his rucksack and produced a Stanley knife.

“He advised the witnesses: ‘I need this for my protection because I’ve been stabbed’.

“This is a Stanley craft knife which, when fully extended is three inches in length.

“The witnesses said he extended the blade fully.”

Two female employees hid in the staff area “in fear for their safety” and phoned police, who soon arrived.

Pelechac was searched and the Stanley knife was found on the ground near his barstool.

He told officers: “I’m sorry, I’ve been drunk.”

Tiler’s ‘stupid comment’

Pelechac, formerly of Keptie Street in Arbroath, admitted producing a Stanley knife from his bag, extending it and making comments about it to staff.

An unopposed motion for forfeiture of the weapon was granted by Sheriff Derek Reekie.

Solicitor Grant Bruce, defending, said: “Mr Pelechac had been living in Arbroath. He’s now living in Montrose.

“He has no more cases outstanding after this one.”

Mr Bruce added his client suffers mental health issues and is already in the process of completing unpaid work in connection with another matter.

From the dock, Pelechac said: “I was at work. I was doing a tiling job.”

Sheriff Reekie imposed 90 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year and labelled Pelechac’s remark to staff as “a stupid comment.”

