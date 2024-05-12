Arbroath bar staff hid after man produced knife in pub and said ‘I need this because I’ve been stabbed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath bar staff hid after man produced knife in pub and said ‘I need this because I’ve been stabbed’

Marcel Pelechac was ordered to complete more unpaid work and lambasted for his "stupid" comment which left staff cowering until police arrived.

By Ross Gardiner
Marcel Pelechac
Marcel Pelechac at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Terrified Arbroath bar workers hid when a punter showed them the Stanley knife he carried for “protection”.

Marcel Pelechac admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Ziggies Bar in Arbroath.

The 37-year-old turned up at the bar in the town’s West Port with his dog and left the bar staff hiding in fear.

Pelechac made said he needed the blade, which he fully extended, for protection.

After earlier pleading guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court, he returned to be sentenced last week and was slated for his “stupid” comment and ordered to complete more unpaid work.

‘I’ve been stabbed’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said at 9.10pm on February 24 2023, Pelechac turned up with his dog.

“He had a few drinks at the locus and according to the complainer was acting somewhat oddly.

“Whilst sat at the bar area, the accused opened his rucksack and produced a Stanley knife.

“He advised the witnesses: ‘I need this for my protection because I’ve been stabbed’.

“This is a Stanley craft knife which, when fully extended is three inches in length.

“The witnesses said he extended the blade fully.”

Two female employees hid in the staff area “in fear for their safety” and phoned police, who soon arrived.

Pelechac was searched and the Stanley knife was found on the ground near his barstool.

He told officers: “I’m sorry, I’ve been drunk.”

Tiler’s ‘stupid comment’

Pelechac, formerly of Keptie Street in Arbroath, admitted producing a Stanley knife from his bag, extending it and making comments about it to staff.

An unopposed motion for forfeiture of the weapon was granted by Sheriff Derek Reekie.

Solicitor Grant Bruce, defending, said: “Mr Pelechac had been living in Arbroath. He’s now living in Montrose.

“He has no more cases outstanding after this one.”

Mr Bruce added his client suffers mental health issues and is already in the process of completing unpaid work in connection with another matter.

From the dock, Pelechac said: “I was at work. I was doing a tiling job.”

Sheriff Reekie imposed 90 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year and labelled Pelechac’s remark to staff as “a stupid comment.”

