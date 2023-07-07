Jonny O’Mara: Who is Arbroath’s Wimbledon ace that is driving on Andy Murray from the players’ box?

Arbroath’s Jonny O’Mara is playing a key role in Andy Murray’s bid to conquer Wimbledon for a third time.

O’Mara took a prime seat in the players’ box at Centre Court as unseeded Murray swept to a 2-1 overnight lead over Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday.

He was regularly captured by the BBC cameras as an animated and encouraging voice with Murray bravely battling through injury to take advantage in the second round tie.

Murray regularly looked over to O’Mara for inspiration in the clash as can be seen below.

And the two-times’ Wimbledon champion will resume that clash later today as he bids to reach the second week of the Grand Slam for the first time since 2017.

But who is O’Mara and how is he flying the flag for Arbroath at Wimbledon?

O’Mara proud of Arbroath roots

At 28, O’Mara, who grew up in Letham Grange on the edge of Arbroath.

A one-handicap golfer, O’Mara used to regularly practice on the now defunct course.

He previously told Courier Sport that he used to live to close to the 16th green of the that he could ‘chip onto the green from his back garden.’

O’Mara played at Arbroath Lawn Tennis Club as a boy but while he no longer lives in the town, his mum Jane and dad David still do.

And he’s never forgotten his roots.

O’Mara, an ambassador for Arbroath FC, proudly supports his local side wherever he goes.

He once got up in the middle of the night to watch Arbroath face Dundee on BBC, whilst preparing for the Australian Open.

“No matter where I am in the world,” O’Mara told Courier Sport. “I’ve always got an Arbroath top and a Scotland strip packed in my case.”

Jonny O’Mara’s friendship with Andy Murray

It’s ironic that O’Mara is now seen as an inspiration to Murray.

As a teenager, Murray was O’Mara’s idol.

Coached by Murray’s mum Judy, O’Mara drew inspiration from one of Scotland’s greatest-ever sporting stars.

But it wasn’t just down to Murray’s ability to compete with the very best at tennis.

It was also Murray’s upbringing that inspired O’Mara.

Like O’Mara, Murray grew up in a small town Dunblane and proudly put it on the map.

And even as a teenager, O’Mara wanted to follow in Murray’s footsteps by promoting his home town.

In an interview with The Times in 2010, 15-year-old O’Mara said: “Andy is my inspiration.

“He comes from a little town just like me. What he’s achieved is massive. If he can do it from a little town, why can’t anyone?”

Over the years O’Mara has regularly been in Murray’s company.

But he has grown increasingly closer to Murray in the last few years and they share the same love of football.

The pair watched Scotland’s Euro 2020 draw with England at Wembley together.

And it’s their friendship away from court that convinced Murray that O’Mara could be a positive member of his coaching staff.

Murray, who has Ivan Lendl as his head coach, is said to be keen on having a playing member on his entourage.

And O’Mara is a perfect warm-up partner on the court and motivator off it.

O’Mara combines playing and coaching

O’Mara has been on the tennis circuit for several years.

He began as a singles player but reached a career high of 489th in the world in 2017 before switching to doubles.

Currently 128th in the world at doubles, he has peaked at 44th but could rise through the rankings with a good display at Wimbledon this week.

Last year, he reached the third round of the doubles but hopes are even higher this time.

He could miss the finale of Murray’s Tsitsipas clash due to playing the second round of the mixed doubles with Olivia Nicholls at night.

In doubles, he is alongside Wimbledon giant-killer Liam Broady on Saturday as they face Cabral Francisco and Matos Rafael.

The dynamic duo won the Surbiton Trophy last month and Broady has been boosted by his singles form.

Broady beat fourth seed Casper Ruud on Thursday to reach the third round.

O’Mara is also an ambassador for Tennis Scotland.

A bubbly, motivational speaker, he once did a quarantine vlog whilst starring at the Australian Open.