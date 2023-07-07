‘She was amazing’: Dundee mum gives birth to baby Joshua in taxi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She was amazing’: Dundee mum gives birth to baby Joshua in taxi

Joshua Ogbonnaya had a dramatic introduction into the world on Sunday.

By James Simpson
The Ogbonnaya family - John, Blessing and John junior - welcomed Joshua on Sunday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Ogbonnaya family - John, Blessing and John junior - welcomed Joshua on Sunday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum had a taxi journey to remember after giving birth in the back of the cab.

Blessing Ogbonnaya welcomed son Joshua five minutes into her journey from her Lyon Street home to Ninewells Hospital, with husband John taking on midwife duties and taxi driver Shafi Uddin at the wheel.

Despite the drama, Joshua arrived without a hitch.

Joshua and Blessing after a hectic journey to Ninewells Hospital.

‘The taxi driver was emotional’

John, 39, admits he was nervous as the events of Sunday morning unfolded but knew he had to stay focused to deliver his boy safely.

He said: “My wife’s contractions were accelerating in the morning so we called the clinic just after 6am.

“Her water broke but they clinic told us to wait a little longer. But I knew we had to move quickly.

“We decided to phone a taxi, as soon as she got in the cab, I think the movement of the car moved things along.

“On the way to hospital our baby’s head was already out. I was concerned and told my wife to position herself.

“I was assisting Blessing and she was amazing. The taxi driver wanted to stop but I felt it was best to keep going.

“The taxi driver was emotional and happy for us once Joshua was safely out.”

Joshua Ogbonnaya had a dramatic introduction into the world.

Upon arrival at Ninewells Hospital, midwife staff ran out to assist the family and take them to the ward.

Blessing, 24, praised staff before they were discharged from hospital, back home to Joshua’s big brother, one-year-old John.

The mum-of-two said: “The nurses checked Joshua and I over. Because he was born in the taxi they wanted to make sure he was warm enough.

“We were so stunned by how quickly everything happened – I think we still are!

“Thankfully he was fit and healthy and we were home by 7pm.

“We’ve only just moved into our new home so it has been a very busy few days.”

‘It was only my second fare’

Shafi, who has been a taxi driver for five years, says he has never experienced anything like it.

The 45-year-old said: “I’ve been telling my customers about what’s happened, they couldn’t believe it.

Dundee cab driver Shafi Uddin had an unbelievable start to his shift.

“We were heading to Ninewells Hospital and literally within five minutes of the journey I heard the baby crying in the back.

“I was emotional but so happy for the family. It was only me second fare of the day.

“I’ve been telling my customers in recent days they’ve been saying: ‘Oh my god’.”

“I’ll not forget that shift in a hurry, that’s for sure.”

