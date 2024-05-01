Iconic Broughty Ferry fashion boutique Patricia Forbes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Iconic Broughty Ferry fashion boutique Patricia Forbes up for sale

Owner Karen Charles says she will keep the business running until she finds a new owner.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Patricia Forbes owner Karen Charles
Patricia Forbes owner Karen Charles has put the business on the market. Image: DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry fashion boutique that has been a feature of the high street for nearly 50 years has been put up for sale.

Patricia Forbes on Brook Street is being sold off by current owner Karen Charles.

Karen is only the third owner of the dress shop, having bought it 35 years ago.

The 64-year-old says she hopes to retire soon and has made the “difficult decision” to sell up.

But she says she will keep the shop open until a new owner is found.

Patricia Forbes owner ‘ready for new person to move Broughty Ferry shop forward’

Karen said: “I have loved every minute of the exciting fashion business – going away on fabulous buying trips, and working with my great team helping our occasion-wear customers choose amazing outfits for the special days in their lives and our regular customers to keep their everyday wardrobes topped up with new and exciting styles.

“It’s a wonderful business to be in but I’m not getting any younger and I feel it’s time to get ready for a new person to take on the challenge and move the shop even further forward.”

Karen believes the future is bright for the business, which started life as Flair Boutique.

She said: “When ladies are looking for really special outfits, they need to be able to visit a store and try styles on with expert help and a fitting service.

Patricia Forbes, Broughty Ferry for sale
Karen says she will keep running the shop until a new owner takes over. Image: Karen Charles

“It’s not something that can be replicated online so it’s a business that will continue to flourish.

“Broughty Ferry is such a vital place and, as well as having our coffee shops, it’s nice to have retail spaces like Patricia Forbes, which is quite a unique type of shopping experience.”

The price to buy the shop is being kept confidential but anyone interested in taking over the business can email karen@patriciaforbes.co.uk.

Elsewhere on Brook Street, Pret A Manger could be set to move into the former M&Co shop.

Conversation