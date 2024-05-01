Iconic Broughty Ferry fashion boutique Patricia Forbes up for sale

A Broughty Ferry fashion boutique that has been a feature of the high street for nearly 50 years has been put up for sale.

Patricia Forbes on Brook Street is being sold off by current owner Karen Charles.

Karen is only the third owner of the dress shop, having bought it 35 years ago.

The 64-year-old says she hopes to retire soon and has made the “difficult decision” to sell up.

But she says she will keep the shop open until a new owner is found.

Patricia Forbes owner ‘ready for new person to move Broughty Ferry shop forward’

Karen said: “I have loved every minute of the exciting fashion business – going away on fabulous buying trips, and working with my great team helping our occasion-wear customers choose amazing outfits for the special days in their lives and our regular customers to keep their everyday wardrobes topped up with new and exciting styles.

“It’s a wonderful business to be in but I’m not getting any younger and I feel it’s time to get ready for a new person to take on the challenge and move the shop even further forward.”

Karen believes the future is bright for the business, which started life as Flair Boutique.

She said: “When ladies are looking for really special outfits, they need to be able to visit a store and try styles on with expert help and a fitting service.

“It’s not something that can be replicated online so it’s a business that will continue to flourish.

“Broughty Ferry is such a vital place and, as well as having our coffee shops, it’s nice to have retail spaces like Patricia Forbes, which is quite a unique type of shopping experience.”

The price to buy the shop is being kept confidential but anyone interested in taking over the business can email karen@patriciaforbes.co.uk.

Elsewhere on Brook Street, Pret A Manger could be set to move into the former M&Co shop.