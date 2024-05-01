Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year of disruption

Major roadworks are set to start at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee within weeks.

The junction – where Kingsway West meets the A90 from Perth, the A85 Riverside Avenue and Dykes of Gray Road – will undergo a major upgrade to help accommodate hundreds of new homes at Western Gateway.

Developer Springfield Properties, which is overseeing the project, has confirmed the roadworks will start this summer.

Here is all we know so far about the Swallow Roundabout roadworks on the border between Dundee and Perthshire.

This article will be updated with more information as the start date approaches.

When will the Swallow Roundabout roadworks start?

Springfield Properties has confirmed the roadworks will begin on Monday June 17 2024.

A finish date has not been announced but the work will run for about a year.

What changes will be made to the Swallow Roundabout?

A design for the new-look roundabout has been approved by Transport Scotland and Dundee City Council.

Extra lanes will be added to the approaches from both the Perth and Aberdeen directions.

Traffic lights will also be installed – similar to the nearby Myrekirk Roundabout.

Dozens of trees have already been removed to make space for the changes.

Why is the work taking place?

The work is required as part of a planning condition for the construction of homes at Western Gateway.

Parts of the development could only go ahead if the roundabout was upgraded to accommodate the extra traffic.

The work had been due to start much earlier than now, but it stalled due to a wrangle over a strip of land.

A “path to nowhere” built in 2023 ensured planning permission on the land would not expire before the project began.

What disruption will drivers face during Swallow Roundabout roadworks?

Springfield has already warned drivers on the A90 and surrounding roads will face “increased delays”.

There will be some overnight closures of the junction during the project.

However, specific details about closures and restrictions will be confirmed closer to the time.

Springfield also says diversion routes have been identified.

These have also not yet been revealed, but Councillor Alasdair Bailey – who represents the Carse of Gowrie on Perth and Kinross Council – fears for the impact on Invergowrie, both during and after the roadworks.

He said: “I am concerned at how long the works will take, and also about the disruption to local residents, as well as folk travelling from further afield.

“Even when Western Gateway needed planning permission, I felt that putting traffic lights on that roundabout would mean – even according to Springfield’s own traffic modelling – that queues coming from Dundee in the evening would be longer than before.

“My worry was that this would send more people through Invergowrie – and this concern stays.”

How can locals stay informed?

Anyone keen to find out more about the project can drop into the nearby Landmark Hotel between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday May 28 for an information session.

A website for the Swallow Roundabout roadworks has also been set up, and locals can sign up to a mailing list.