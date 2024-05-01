Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year of disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year of disruption

Details including what changes will be made, key dates and whether to expect delays ahead of this summer's project.

By Kieran Webster
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Major roadworks will take place at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson/Springfield Group

Major roadworks are set to start at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee within weeks.

The junction – where Kingsway West meets the A90 from Perth, the A85 Riverside Avenue and Dykes of Gray Road – will undergo a major upgrade to help accommodate hundreds of new homes at Western Gateway.

Developer Springfield Properties, which is overseeing the project, has confirmed the roadworks will start this summer.

Here is all we know so far about the Swallow Roundabout roadworks on the border between Dundee and Perthshire.

This article will be updated with more information as the start date approaches.

When will the Swallow Roundabout roadworks start?

Springfield Properties has confirmed the roadworks will begin on Monday June 17 2024.

A finish date has not been announced but the work will run for about a year.

What changes will be made to the Swallow Roundabout?

A design for the new-look roundabout has been approved by Transport Scotland and Dundee City Council.

Extra lanes will be added to the approaches from both the Perth and Aberdeen directions.

A graphic showing the roundabout plans.
How the remodelled Swallow Roundabout will look, including extra lanes for traffic arriving from Perth in the south and Aberdeen in the north. Image: Springfield Group

Traffic lights will also be installed – similar to the nearby Myrekirk Roundabout.

Dozens of trees have already been removed to make space for the changes.

Why is the work taking place?

The work is required as part of a planning condition for the construction of homes at Western Gateway.

Parts of the development could only go ahead if the roundabout was upgraded to accommodate the extra traffic.

The work had been due to start much earlier than now, but it stalled due to a wrangle over a strip of land.

A “path to nowhere” built in 2023 ensured planning permission on the land would not expire before the project began.

The path on the Swallow Roundabout.
The “path to nowhere” at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Councillor Alasdair Bailey/Facebook

What disruption will drivers face during Swallow Roundabout roadworks?

Springfield has already warned drivers on the A90 and surrounding roads will face “increased delays”.

There will be some overnight closures of the junction during the project.

However, specific details about closures and restrictions will be confirmed closer to the time.

Springfield also says diversion routes have been identified.

These have also not yet been revealed, but Councillor Alasdair Bailey – who represents the Carse of Gowrie on Perth and Kinross Council – fears for the impact on Invergowrie, both during and after the roadworks.

The Swallow roundabout Dundee aerial shot
The Swallow roundabout aerial shot. Image: Google Maps

He said: “I am concerned at how long the works will take, and also about the disruption to local residents, as well as folk travelling from further afield.

“Even when Western Gateway needed planning permission, I felt that putting traffic lights on that roundabout would mean – even according to Springfield’s own traffic modelling – that queues coming from Dundee in the evening would be longer than before.

“My worry was that this would send more people through Invergowrie – and this concern stays.”

How can locals stay informed?

Anyone keen to find out more about the project can drop into the nearby Landmark Hotel between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday May 28 for an information session.

A website for the Swallow Roundabout roadworks has also been set up, and locals can sign up to a mailing list.

