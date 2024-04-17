Why have dozens of trees been cut down at Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout?

A developer has explained why dozens of trees have been cut down near a Dundee roundabout.

An area of land next to the Kingsway at the Swallow Roundabout has been cleared in recent weeks.

The work is linked to a planned upgrade of the roundabout as part of the Western Gateway housing development.

One driver said: “The difference is really quite stark.

“The land was covered with trees before but now it looks really bare.”

Dundee City Council told The Courier it was a matter for developer Springfield Homes.

The housing firm told us: “As a responsible housebuilder, we try to limit the removal of established trees where possible and we look to replant trees throughout our developments.

“Ahead of the Swallow Roundabout improvement works, we have been required to remove a small number of trees.

“This is in preparation for the full junction improvements which are due to commence in June.”

Springfield said it was unable to provide more details of the June work – including how it will affect traffic and how long it will last.

It comes after the developer created a “path to nowhere” at the Swallow Roundabout in order to prevent the firm from having to reapply for planning permission.

An upgrade of the roundabout is required as part of the planning conditions for homes at Western Gateway, where hundreds of properties have been built.

However, the work has been delayed due to a wrangle over a strip of land next to the roundabout.

Bill Batchelor, chairman of Western Gateway Community Council, said last year: “We are extremely frustrated with the continuing delays.

“The project is now three years behind schedule.”