Why have dozens of trees been cut down at Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Why have dozens of trees been cut down at Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout?

An area of land next to the Kingsway has been cleared.

By Kieran Webster
Trees have been cut down near the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Trees have been cut down near the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A developer has explained why dozens of trees have been cut down near a Dundee roundabout.

An area of land next to the Kingsway at the Swallow Roundabout has been cleared in recent weeks.

The work is linked to a planned upgrade of the roundabout as part of the Western Gateway housing development.

One driver said: “The difference is really quite stark.

“The land was covered with trees before but now it looks really bare.”

Trees at the Swallow Roundabout.
Trees on the site in May 2023. Image: Google Street View
How the same area looks now, with the road into Western Gateway in the background. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council told The Courier it was a matter for developer Springfield Homes.

The housing firm told us: “As a responsible housebuilder, we try to limit the removal of established trees where possible and we look to replant trees throughout our developments.

“Ahead of the Swallow Roundabout improvement works, we have been required to remove a small number of trees.

“This is in preparation for the full junction improvements which are due to commence in June.”

Trees have been cut down by Swallow Roundabout in Dundee
The area of land has been cleared of trees. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Felled trees piled up at the site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Springfield said it was unable to provide more details of the June work – including how it will affect traffic and how long it will last.

It comes after the developer created a “path to nowhere” at the Swallow Roundabout in order to prevent the firm from having to reapply for planning permission.

An upgrade of the roundabout is required as part of the planning conditions for homes at Western Gateway, where hundreds of properties have been built.

However, the work has been delayed due to a wrangle over a strip of land next to the roundabout.

Bill Batchelor, chairman of Western Gateway Community Council, said last year: “We are extremely frustrated with the continuing delays.

“The project is now three years behind schedule.”

More from Dundee

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Blackness tenement demolition a 'bad financial decision' former SNP councillor says Picture shows; Jimmy Black/Blackness tenements . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Blackness tenement demolition 'bad financial decision' says former SNP councillor
The Great Britain XVI steam train heads out of Perth on route to Inverness.
Details of Great Britain XVI's return via Tayside and Fife after crowds flock to…
The proposed student residence designs for South Ward Road, Dundee. Image: 56three architects.
Delayed student accommodation plans for former Dundee nightclub gets fresh seal of approval
St Andrews Street in Dundee where boy was charged after "knife incident"
13-year-old charged after 'knife incident' in Dundee city centre
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039789 - Laura Devlin story: Looking to get general pics from the Dundee WinterFest 2022. For fresh pics to have on file and maybe for a picture gallery. Picture shows: crowds out enjoying the Winterfest, Slessor Gardens, Dundee, 27th November 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee set for Christmas village as council looks to attract visitors after Winterfest chaos
7
Jason White was jailed for four years. Images: Police Scotland and DCT Media.
Thug who seriously injured woman, 80, in Dundee bag snatch is jailed
Jordan Kealey with dogs Jackson and Shyla at his makeshift campsite in Dudhope Park on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
'Why I've been camping out in Dundee parks since Thursday'
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office
Dundee weather forecast ahead of controversial third Rangers clash at Dens
Dogs Buddy and Gracie are seeking new homes from Dundee council kennels
Bid to rehome stray pocket bull and 'nervous' young cockapoo staying at Dundee council…
Fife courier child abuse
Prison warning for Fife paedophile caught with illegal mobile phone

Conversation