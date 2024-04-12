Grand National tips: Perth Racecourse staff choose the 2024 Aintree big race winner

All eyes are on Aintree this weekend in the racing world, including the team at Perth Racecourse ahead of the start of their own season in less than two weeks.

At 4pm this Saturday, the Randox Grand National will take place at the famous Liverpool track with a reduced field of 34 and, as has become tradition, Scone staff have gone public with their predictions.

Last year Katy Webster, marketing manager, correctly tipped locally-trained Corach Rambler for success.

One of the most famous horse races in the world takes place just 11 days out from the start of the Perth Racecourse season, the three-day Perth Festival getting off to a flier on day one on Wednesday April 24, the single richest day in Perth racing history.

In the meantime, their staff can put their feet up for 15 minutes or so on Saturday, hoping they can claim the Grand National bragging rights on Monday morning.

Their tips are –

Matthew Taylor, Director of Racing – Mr Incredible

Morag Connaghan, Director of Operations – Where It All Began

Kacey Harper, Sales and Marketing Assistant – Panda Boy

Elizabeth Fincher, Event Sales Executive – Mahler Mission

Tricia Robertson, Sales Manager – Limerick Lace

Katy Webster, Marketing Manager – Corach Rambler

Oscar, Harvey & Ruppy (the Racecourse Jack Russells) – Foxy Jacks

Matthew Taylor said: “Few races get the UK public more in the mood for live horse racing than the Grand National so it’s a nice national scene setter for our own season getting under way in less than a fortnight.

“We really do start in style with the three-day Perth Festival, creating a carnival atmosphere not only at the racecourse but throughout the town, and we can’t wait to welcome racegoers back when the gates open for the first time this year a week on Wednesday.”

Perth Racecourse’s 2024 season opens on Wednesday, April 24 with the first of three days of the Perth Festival – for more information and to book tickets, visit: www.perth-races.co.uk.