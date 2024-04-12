Grand National tips: Perth Racecourse staff choose the 2024 Aintree big race winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grand National tips: Perth Racecourse staff choose the 2024 Aintree big race winner

Will Corach Rambler complete the double?

Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on day three of the Randox Grand National last year.
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on day three of the Randox Grand National last year. Image: PA.
By Eric Nicolson

All eyes are on Aintree this weekend in the racing world, including the team at Perth Racecourse ahead of the start of their own season in less than two weeks.

At 4pm this Saturday, the Randox Grand National will take place at the famous Liverpool track with a reduced field of 34 and, as has become tradition, Scone staff have gone public with their predictions.

Last year Katy Webster, marketing manager, correctly tipped locally-trained Corach Rambler for success.

One of the most famous horse races in the world takes place just 11 days out from the start of the Perth Racecourse season, the three-day Perth Festival getting off to a flier on day one on Wednesday April 24, the single richest day in Perth racing history.

In the meantime, their staff can put their feet up for 15 minutes or so on Saturday, hoping they can claim the Grand National bragging rights on Monday morning.

Their tips are –

  • Matthew Taylor, Director of Racing – Mr Incredible
  • Morag Connaghan, Director of Operations – Where It All Began
  • Kacey Harper, Sales and Marketing Assistant – Panda Boy
  • Elizabeth Fincher, Event Sales Executive – Mahler Mission
  • Tricia Robertson, Sales Manager – Limerick Lace
  • Katy Webster, Marketing Manager – Corach Rambler
  • Oscar, Harvey & Ruppy (the Racecourse Jack Russells) – Foxy Jacks

Matthew Taylor said: “Few races get the UK public more in the mood for live horse racing than the Grand National so it’s a nice national scene setter for our own season getting under way in less than a fortnight.

“We really do start in style with the three-day Perth Festival, creating a carnival atmosphere not only at the racecourse but throughout the town, and we can’t wait to welcome racegoers back when the gates open for the first time this year a week on Wednesday.”

Perth Racecourse’s 2024 season opens on Wednesday, April 24 with the first of three days of the Perth Festival – for more information and to book tickets, visit: www.perth-races.co.uk.

