Dame Ann Gloag’s gardener found guilty of attacking wife at Kinfauns Castle home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dame Ann Gloag’s gardener found guilty of attacking wife at Kinfauns Castle home

Robert Isdale was convicted of domestic assault and will be sentenced later.

By Jamie McKenzie
Robert isdale
Robert Isdale was found guilty.

The head gardener at Dame Ann Gloag’s Perthshire castle has been found guilty of attacking his wife when they lived together in staff accommodation there.

Robert Isdale had denied the 2018 domestic assault at Kinfauns Castle, near Perth, but was convicted after a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The 56-year-old, who said he also cooked for the Stagecoach founder and walked her dogs, will be sentenced at a later date.

Hands round neck

Isdale’s then-wife, Anne Mungai, 43, told the court she moved from Kenya to Scotland in 2015 and they married in October that year.

Giving evidence about the attack, she said Isdale was unhappy about a movie she had put on, leading to an argument in which he angrily grabbed her by the biceps.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat read out parts of a witness statement which Ms Mungai gave to police on September 12 2020.

Ms Mungai said that after a struggle, she tried to run for the door and Isdale asked “where are you going you f***ing b**ch”.

Robert Isdale
Robert Isdale at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The statement continued: “I told him I wanted to talk to my boss and he grabbed me again by the arms.

“I told him he was threatening me and he threw me to the floor.

“He came down with his knees either side of me, straddling me, and placed both hands around my neck.

“He took a tight grip and I was unable to breathe. I was choking.

“This lasted for a few seconds and I really struggled to breathe.

“He said to me that tonight he was going to kill me.

“I started to struggle to gain breath when he eventually let go.”

Grabbed knife

She said Isdale threw a heavy, wooden elephant statue towards her, which she believes smashed against the wall.

She recalled picking up a knife from a table and saying she would stab him.

Asked by the fiscal depute how she felt after the assault, Ms Mungai said: “Unwanted and very hurt”.

The court also heard from Ms Mungai’s son, Louis Mutua, who walked in to see his mum holding a knife close to her chest and a broken elephant statue on the floor.

Kinfauns Castle
Kinfauns Castle, near Perth.

Mr Mutua said he took the knife from his mother, who appeared shaken and upset, and led her out.

He said Isdale appeared angry.

Ms Mungai told the trial her son, a 23-year-old dental and nursing student, came from Kenya to stay at the castle in February 2018 after being adopted by Isdale.

She said Isdale had started getting jealous of him and “wanted to play man of the house”.

Visa suggestion

Defence counsel Murdo Macleod KC highlighted Ms Mungai and her son first reported the assault to police in a phone call on August 31 2020, 11 days after receiving a letter to the effect Isdale wanted a divorce.

Mr Macleod noted her visa was nearing the end of a five-year probationary period and suggested one way of enabling her to stay in the country was to claim she was the victim of domestic violence, most persuasively evidenced by a court conviction.

Ms Mungai acknowledged she had heard friends talking about this before but denied exaggerating and fabricating her evidence for this purpose.

Guilty

Isdale said he has stayed at Kinfauns Castle for many years and worked as a head gardener and cook for Dame Ann and also walked her dogs.

When asked how he met his wife, he replied: “She was over to look after Ann Gloag’s kids and to do housekeeping.”

He told the trial he threw a TV remote control during an argument after Ms Mungai made a derogatory comment about his sister.

He claimed he never had an elephant statue but rather, a wooden lion, which was too heavy to throw.

He said of the assault: “That definitely didn’t happen. I would remember if I put my hands around her.”

Dame Ann Gloag
Dame Ann Gloag.

Sheriff Susan Duff said she found the evidence of both Ms Mungai and her son credible and reliable and convicted Isdale of the assault, which took place at some point between June 1 and August 31 2018.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 6 to obtain background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Naylor was sentenced at Alloa Sheriff Court.
Golf club boss from Glenrothes given unpaid work over teenager comments
Blairgowrie man Jamie Stewart.
Blairgowrie offender sentenced for sex acts with schoolgirl
Shirley McLean.
Perth supermarket embezzler moaned about Florida trip shortfall after being caught
Derek 'Decca' Heggie.
Bare-knuckle boxer 'Decca' Heggie led police on Dundee car chase
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Lecturer caught and club abuse
Loft nightclub in Perth.
24-year-old banned from Perth nightclub after assaulting staff
Ross Cochrane
Drunken Dundee driver banned after crash which left car owner badly injured
Sean Campbell at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife man jailed for horrific Halloween house party shovel assault
Dawn Barclay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee walk-in thief stole 400 cigarettes from vulnerable pensioner in sheltered housing
George Kane
Ban for driver who led police through Angus and Dundee before 'tactical contact' at…