EVE MUIRHEAD: Robert MacIntyre has the sporting X-factor and Tiger Woods question struck a nerve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

EVE MUIRHEAD: Robert MacIntyre has the sporting X-factor and Tiger Woods question struck a nerve

Scotland may well have a major champion in waiting.

Robert MacIntyre will be looking to make it back to back Opens in Scotland.
Robert MacIntyre will be looking to make it back to back Opens in Scotland. Image: PA.
By Eve Muirhead

What a summer Bob MacIntyre is having.

Following up a first PGA Tour victory, with dad caddying for him, by winning his national open would have been beyond his wildest dreams.

Everybody could see that Bob was a seriously talented golfer with a big heart – you don’t make a Ryder Cup team if you’re not.

But he’s elevated himself to a level that has taken most of us by surprise.

Yes, he got a good break on 16 with the sprinkler but the way he took advantage of it and rose to the occasion with the pressure increasing was pretty special.

It was the sort of finish not many players could produce in those circumstances.

The boy from Oban, shinty-playing, down to earth guy stuff has maybe seen Bob being underestimated.

It would be too much to expect him to be able to back up the Scottish Open with THE Open.

But it definitely feels as if Scotland at last has a golfer we can expect to win a major rather than hope.

Whatever the X factor is in sport, he’s got it.

The ‘retirement’ question put to Tiger Woods in the media tent at Troon earlier this week struck a nerve.

Poor Colin Montgomerie got both barrels!

I reckon a couple of things are bubbling under the surface.

There will be frustration that he’s not a competitive force at the majors any more.

That will hurt and Tiger won’t like to be reminded of it by anyone – especially a room packed with journalists.

Tiger Woods at Troon.
Tiger Woods at Troon. Image: Shutterstock.

And he’ll also be bored with being asked those type of questions.

You can see it with Andy Murray.

It’s never-ending.

But the only way to change the mood music is by contending at the top again.

Like Bob MacIntyre, Katie Archibald is another inspirational Scottish athlete.

I’ve got such admiration for the way she is handling her Olympic dream being shattered.

Unless you’ve gone through it, which thankfully I never did, it’s impossible to put yourself in her shoes.

We all get nervous that something might happen in the build-up to a Games but it’s injury or illness that goes through your mind.

Tripping on a step in your garden and breaking your leg certainly doesn’t.

The fact it was so innocuous has helped Katie get her head round her missing the Olympics.

Katie Archibald.
Katie Archibald. Image SNS.

“It was such a freak occurrence that that’s helped in a way, because I can’t say ‘why did you never step outside your house’,” she said. “It was a step that I go over every day.”

My heart did bleed for her when I heard the news.

It was so tragic that her partner died a few years ago.

I guess nobody will have a better grip of what is truly important in life.

Sport isn’t at the top of the list.

Katie has two Olympic gold medals and would have been a good bet to add more to her collection in Paris.

She’s 30 so will have the chance to continue for another four years if that’s what she chooses.

There would be nobody with more public support in Los Angeles than Katie, that’s for sure.

Fingers crossed for a fairytale ending.

Conversation