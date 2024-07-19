Dundee barber, 22, has Rangers, Celtic, Dee and United stars clamouring for a trim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee barber, 22, has Rangers, Celtic, Dee and United stars clamouring for a trim

Ahmad Drammeh has come a long way from sweeping the floor at The Barber Lounge on Blackness Road.

By James Simpson
Rangers stars Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun (left and right) and ex Newcastle forward Papiss Cisse (centre) with Ahmad Drammeh.
Rangers stars Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun (left and right) and ex Newcastle forward Papiss Cisse (centre) with Ahmad Drammeh. Image:: Supplied

A Dundee barber has described the “surreal” experience of having top footballing stars as clients.

Ahmad Drammeh is proving to be a cut above for Rangers and ex-Celtic stars after moving to Glasgow.

The former Craigie High School pupil has been tending to the barnets of Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun, and former Celtic star Adam Idah.

Ahmad Dammeh with former Celtic star Adam Idah. Image: Ahmad Drammeh

Speaking with The Courier he admits he’s come a long way since sweeping the floor at The Barber Lounge on Blackness Road.

Ahmad, who goes under the barber alias of Adkutz, recently got the clippers on former Newcastle striker, Papiss Cisse.

Dundee barber helps players look their best for matchdays

He said: “I’ve been in Glasgow for around a year but I started learning barbering while still at school at Craigie High.

“I was self-taught and then started sweeping floors at The Barber Lounge on Blackness Road.

“From there I went to Trimology in Fintry. I learned a lot from working at these premises.”

Ahmad has also kept local Dundee and Dundee United stars looking their best ahead of match days.

He added: “Mathew Cudjoe and Sadat Anaku were two of the United guys, I went to their houses.

“I also used to do Kane Hemmings when he was at Dundee.

“It sort of started with word of mouth with the local players and it went from there.”

Ahmad with the Dundee United stars Matthew Cudjoe and Sadat Anaku Image: Ahmad Drammeh

While Ahmad has no allegiance to any Scottish team the Chelsea fan admits the chat with the football stars is “mixed”.

He added: “Obviously the lads are all back in pre-season and that’s been some of the talks in the barber’s chair.

“I’m working at Exstudio in Glasgow and we’ve got Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun coming in.

“While we do talk about football there is also just normal chat about family life.”

The barber even took a trip down to Wilmslow to chop ex-Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse after his son slipped into his direct messages on Instagram.

Cisse splashed the cash and paid for the talented barbers’ travel and accommodation to ensure he was looking his best.

He said: “Cisse was a great guy, he was telling me about all the football stars that lived in the area.

“Cisse’s son had approached me on Instagram so I headed down there earlier this year.

“I ended up cutting the whole family’s hair.”

Ahmad Drammeh made the move to Glasgow last year. Image: Ahmad Drammeh

While barbering has helped Ahmad develop a great career the youngster already has plans to help others to enter the trade.

He’s looking to launch a barbering school due to the huge waiting lists for the trade.

He added: “It’s been so surreal to be doing what I’m doing my family is really proud.

“Starting a school is definitely something I’m looking to do in the future.”

