Dundee barber, 22, has Rangers, Celtic, Dee and United stars clamouring for a trim

A Dundee barber has described the “surreal” experience of having top footballing stars as clients.

Ahmad Drammeh is proving to be a cut above for Rangers and ex-Celtic stars after moving to Glasgow.

The former Craigie High School pupil has been tending to the barnets of Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun, and former Celtic star Adam Idah.

Speaking with The Courier he admits he’s come a long way since sweeping the floor at The Barber Lounge on Blackness Road.

Ahmad, who goes under the barber alias of Adkutz, recently got the clippers on former Newcastle striker, Papiss Cisse.

Dundee barber helps players look their best for matchdays

He said: “I’ve been in Glasgow for around a year but I started learning barbering while still at school at Craigie High.

“I was self-taught and then started sweeping floors at The Barber Lounge on Blackness Road.

“From there I went to Trimology in Fintry. I learned a lot from working at these premises.”

Ahmad has also kept local Dundee and Dundee United stars looking their best ahead of match days.

He added: “Mathew Cudjoe and Sadat Anaku were two of the United guys, I went to their houses.

“I also used to do Kane Hemmings when he was at Dundee.

“It sort of started with word of mouth with the local players and it went from there.”

While Ahmad has no allegiance to any Scottish team the Chelsea fan admits the chat with the football stars is “mixed”.

He added: “Obviously the lads are all back in pre-season and that’s been some of the talks in the barber’s chair.

“I’m working at Exstudio in Glasgow and we’ve got Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun coming in.

“While we do talk about football there is also just normal chat about family life.”

The barber even took a trip down to Wilmslow to chop ex-Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse after his son slipped into his direct messages on Instagram.

Cisse splashed the cash and paid for the talented barbers’ travel and accommodation to ensure he was looking his best.

He said: “Cisse was a great guy, he was telling me about all the football stars that lived in the area.

“Cisse’s son had approached me on Instagram so I headed down there earlier this year.

“I ended up cutting the whole family’s hair.”

While barbering has helped Ahmad develop a great career the youngster already has plans to help others to enter the trade.

He’s looking to launch a barbering school due to the huge waiting lists for the trade.

He added: “It’s been so surreal to be doing what I’m doing my family is really proud.

“Starting a school is definitely something I’m looking to do in the future.”