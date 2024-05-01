Pitlochry hotel to the rescue with new summer home for heritage centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry hotel to the rescue with new summer home for heritage centre

Pitlochry and Moulin Heritage Centre has opened a new temporary base in Fisher's Hotel.

By Morag Lindsay
Four people standing outside Fisher's Hotel, Pitlochry
Pitlochry and Moulin Heritage Centre trustee Marigold Massie (second from right) with Fisher's Hotel reception manager Susan Isaacs, depute manager Daniel Santana and guests manager Bohdana Tonanva. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pitlochry’s local history volunteers have thrown open the doors to their new summer home, right in the middle of the town.

The team behind the Pitlochry and Moulin Heritage Centre announced in March that it wouldn’t be opening for the 2024 visitor season because its long-time base, in Moulin Kirk, is in need of repairs.

But bosses at Fisher’s Hotel stepped in and offered the group a space in their Gladstone Room.

Volunteers have spent the last few weeks moving as much of their collection as they can to the new location.

And this week the centre welcomed the first visitors to its temporary home.

Group of volunteers next to table covered in leaflets at Fisher's Hotel, Pitlochry
Pitlochry and Moulin Heritage Centre volunteers in their summer home at Fisher’s Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The big move was second nature for at least one of the crew.

Volunteer secretary Phil Vivian helped put Pitlochry on the map last year when he and his wife found a new home in the town after appearing on the TV show Escape to the Country.

Trustee Marigold Massie said the group couldn’t praise their friends at Fisher’s Hotel highly enough.

“This would have been the first year apart from Covid that we haven’t been able to open,” she said.

“We appealed to a few of the businesses in the town and the team at Fisher’s came straight back that same day and offered us this space.”

Objects on display in Fisher's Hotel, including gramophone, soldier's helmet, suitcases and black and white photos
An eclectic collection of exhibits at Fisher’s Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She added: “They’ve gone out of their way to help us, and it’s going to be great being right in the middle of the town.

“We may find we see passing visitors who wouldn’t have come to see us at the kirk.”

Heritage centre treasures tell story of Pitlochry area

Marigold reckons the volunteers have managed to squeeze in about a quarter of the Pitlochry and Moulin Heritage Centre collection at Fisher’s Hotel.

That still amounts to a hefty chunk of local history.

Collection of items, including old Bisto and Oxo tins, stoneware bottles, and a book titled make Your Own jams
The heritage centre exhibits tell the story of Pitlochry local life. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Close up of old typewriter, gramophone and records
Just some of the items in the Pitlochry and Moulin Heritage Centre collection. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Visitors can browse items that tell the story of the area from Pictish times up until very recently.

There are treasures from Pitlochry’s Victorian heyday, when the Perthshire town became a popular tourist destination.

There are also mementoes from the local estates, the schools, the pipe band, the flax industry, Pitlochry in World War II… the list goes on.

Visitors will be welcome every day from noon-4pm in the Gladstone room, just past reception, at Fisher’s Hotel.

Visitors’ stories are important too

The Pitlochry and Moulin Heritage Centre was launched in 2005.

Moulin kirk and churchyard
Until now the centre has been based in Moulin Kirk. Image: Supplied.

The aim was to preserve the history of Moulin Kirk and to tell the stories of local people.

However, it has also become a place for people who want to play a part in the community’s future.

Escape to the Country star Phil Vivian joined as a volunteer shortly after he moved to Pitlochry last year.

He quickly became the membership secretary, and is hoping to persuade others to join the team.

Phil said the group had been a great way to get involved in local life.

Phil and Andrea Vivian in Pitlochry.
Phil and Andrea Vivian’s move to Pitlochry will be familiar with Escape to the Country viewers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said.

“If you enjoy learning about local history and meeting people, you’ll enjoy being a volunteer.

“Often visitors have family connections to the area, or their families have been coming here for decades. They all have stories to tell.”

Volunteers are needed to greet visitors and answer queries in two-hour shifts – noon-2pm and 2-4pm – daily.

Drop in and meet the team if you’d like to help out.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Empty Perth Harbour quayside
No Perth Harbour closure bid submitted - 14 months after vote to axe it
Firefighters after rescuing a child outside Fair City Munchkins nursery in Viewlands Terrace, Perth.
Child rescued after being locked in car outside Perth nursery
Large police presence, including armed and riot police, in Cromlix Road, Perth.
Man, 54, arrested after armed and riot police swarm Perth street
Officers are appealing for witnesses after the rural Perthshire break-in.
Jewellery and handbags worth at least £10k stolen in Perthshire break-in
A85 Drummond Street, Comrie
26-mile journey to get from one side of Comrie to the other during A85…
Parents holding placards protesting Perth college nursery closure plans
Families stage angry protest against UHI Perth nursery closure
Blair Davie
Perth singer songwriter wins Ivor Novello nomination aged just 23
Ari Husseini, from Iran, and protestors against the UK Government's Rwanda plans in Perth. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Perth asylum seekers in plea to remain in UK as Rwanda deportation efforts ramp…
Scott Tullis.
Fife rapist who 'believed sex was his right' jailed for nine years
South Methven Street in Perth.
Two men charged over drugs and weapons find after man, 25, hospitalised in Perth…

Conversation