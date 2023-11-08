Pitlochry hotel rises from ashes to celebrate four-star status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry hotel rises from ashes to celebrate four-star status

Fisher's Hotel in Pitlochry was awarded the honour by VisitScotland six years after it was hit by a devastating fire

By Morag Lindsay
Hotel workers stand outside Fisher's Hotel, pitlochry, surrounding general manager Brian Wishart who is holding the 4-star status from VisitScotland
Brian Wishart and team celebrate the Fisher's Hotel's award on the steps of the Pitlochry landmark. Image: Fisher's Hotel.

A Pitlochry hotel has risen from the ashes to achieve four-star status from VisitScotland.

Fisher’s Hotel bosses say the recognition is a “significant milestone” for the venue, which bounced back from a major blaze six years ago.

Twenty-two rooms were destroyed in the New Year’s Day fire in 2017.

And around 200 guests had to flee their rooms when the fire alarm sounded in the early hours.

The Perthshire landmark reopened later that year after a £2 million makeover.

Fire-damaged Fisher's Hotel building with fire crews working inside. Upper floors are charred and hollowed out and the roof is missing.
Fire damage at Fisher’s Hotel, Pitlochry in 2017.

General manager Brian Wishart praised the Fisher’s Hotel team for their work to gain four-star accreditation.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement,” he said.

“It is a direct result of the dedication and passion of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure that our guests have an unforgettable stay at Fisher’s Hotel.

“We’d like to also thank our guests, suppliers and the local community of Pitlochry who have supported us on this journey.”

VisitScotland award follows rigorous process

The Visit Scotland accreditation process involved a rigorous assessment of various aspects of the hotel.

Fisher's Hotel on Pitlochry main street on a sunny summer day with visitors walking past
Fisher’s Hotel is the centrepiece of Pitlochry’s main street again. Image: Fisher’s Hotel.

Inspectors examined its facilities, services, staff training, and overall guest experience.

It’s thought the 2017 blaze may have been caused by a firework which landed on the roof of the historic building in the centre of Pitlochry.

The four-star award for Fisher’s Hotel comes after another well-known Perthshire venue, the Dunkeld House Hotel had its status downgraded from three stars to two due to the “unfriendly staff”.

