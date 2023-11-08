Pitlochry hotel rises from ashes to celebrate four-star status

A Pitlochry hotel has risen from the ashes to achieve four-star status from VisitScotland.

Fisher’s Hotel bosses say the recognition is a “significant milestone” for the venue, which bounced back from a major blaze six years ago.

Twenty-two rooms were destroyed in the New Year’s Day fire in 2017.

And around 200 guests had to flee their rooms when the fire alarm sounded in the early hours.

The Perthshire landmark reopened later that year after a £2 million makeover.

General manager Brian Wishart praised the Fisher’s Hotel team for their work to gain four-star accreditation.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement,” he said.

“It is a direct result of the dedication and passion of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure that our guests have an unforgettable stay at Fisher’s Hotel.

“We’d like to also thank our guests, suppliers and the local community of Pitlochry who have supported us on this journey.”

VisitScotland award follows rigorous process

The Visit Scotland accreditation process involved a rigorous assessment of various aspects of the hotel.

Inspectors examined its facilities, services, staff training, and overall guest experience.

It’s thought the 2017 blaze may have been caused by a firework which landed on the roof of the historic building in the centre of Pitlochry.

The four-star award for Fisher’s Hotel comes after another well-known Perthshire venue, the Dunkeld House Hotel had its status downgraded from three stars to two due to the “unfriendly staff”.