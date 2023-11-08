Eddie Young: Tributes following death of ‘true pillar of Leven community’

Tributes have been pouring in for Leven stalwart Eddie Young, who has died at the age of 85.

Eddie spent more than 25 years at the heart of the community, both as treasurer of Leven Community Council and as a leading light in the town’s environment group.

He also ran motor accessories shop Motorfits in Commercial Road.

The environment group organises planters and hanging baskets around Leven town centre to brighten it up over the summer.

And friends say it was Eddie’s dedication that ensured it was business as usual on the High Street after two huge fires last November.

Leven councillor Alistair Suttie, who served on the community council for several years, described him as an active and well-known volunteer.

“I first met Eddie in 2012 when I was persuaded to join Leven Community Council,” he said.

“His love for Leven was clear from the start. Every project was met with enthusiasm.”

Eddie Young: ‘Always worked with a smile on his face’

William Edgar Young, known to all as Eddie, was born and grew up on Cuffabout Farm, half a mile up the Cupar road from Leven.

The family worked the farm until 1947, when they moved into town to open a garage on Links Road.

Eddie left school at 15 to work in the garage and later starting running taxis and selling cars, moving to premises on Scoonie Road.

He later turned to volunteering and organised teams of people to maintain the town centre, set up the Christmas lights and came up with ideas from improvements.

Mr Suttie added: “Such was his enthusiasm to improve Leven, he would come home from holidays and share his snaps with me, not of his family but of various ideas he would like to see around Leven.

“They included everything from rubbish bins to market stalls and beach huts, anything he thought could brighten up our corner of the world.

“All this work was done with a smile on his face.”

Other tributes to ‘pillar of the community’

A number of tributes have been posted on the Leven Community Council Facebook page.

One man described Eddie as “a true pillar of the community”.

And Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth said he was “a kind man who cared so deeply about his community”.

Meanwhile, local estate agent Jim Parker said: “Levenmouth has lost a great advocate.”

Eddie Young is survived by his wife Ann, to whom he was married for 54 years.

He was also a devoted father to Eddie, John and Julie.

His funeral takes place at Leven Parish Church on November 14 at 10.15am, and then at Scoonie Cemetery at 11am.

Those attending are asked to wear something bright.