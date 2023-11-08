Eddie Young: Tributes following death of ‘true pillar of Leven community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Eddie Young: Tributes following death of ‘true pillar of Leven community’

Eddie did much to improve Leven town centre before his death, aged 85.

By Claire Warrender
Eddie Young was wel-known in Leven.
Eddie Young was wel-known in Leven. Image: Supplied by Julie Young.

Tributes have been pouring in for Leven stalwart Eddie Young, who has died at the age of 85.

Eddie spent more than 25 years at the heart of the community, both as treasurer of Leven Community Council and as a leading light in the town’s environment group.

He also ran motor accessories shop Motorfits in Commercial Road.

The environment group organises planters and hanging baskets around Leven town centre to brighten it up over the summer.

And friends say it was Eddie’s dedication that ensured it was business as usual on the High Street after two huge fires last November.

Leven councillor Alistair Suttie, who served on the community council for several years, described him as an active and well-known volunteer.

“I first met Eddie in 2012 when I was persuaded to join Leven Community Council,” he said.

“His love for Leven was clear from the start. Every project was met with enthusiasm.”

Eddie Young: ‘Always worked with a smile on his face’

William Edgar Young, known to all as Eddie, was born and grew up on Cuffabout Farm, half a mile up the Cupar road from Leven.

The family worked the farm until 1947, when they moved into town to open a garage on Links Road.

Eddie left school at 15 to work in the garage and later starting running taxis and selling cars, moving to premises on Scoonie Road.

Eddie Young in his younger days.
Eddie Young in his younger days. Image: Supplied by Julie Young.

He later turned to volunteering and organised teams of people to maintain the town centre, set up the Christmas lights and came up with ideas from improvements.

Mr Suttie added: “Such was his enthusiasm to improve Leven, he would come home from holidays and share his snaps with me, not of his family but of various ideas he would like to see around Leven.

“They included everything from rubbish bins to market stalls and beach huts, anything he thought could brighten up our corner of the world.

“All this work was done with a smile on his face.”

Other tributes to ‘pillar of the community’

A number of tributes have been posted on the Leven Community Council Facebook page.

One man described Eddie as “a true pillar of the community”.

And Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth said he was “a kind man who cared so deeply about his community”.

Meanwhile, local estate agent Jim Parker said: “Levenmouth has lost a great advocate.”

Eddie Young is survived by his wife Ann, to whom he was married for 54 years.

He was also a devoted father to Eddie, John and Julie.

His funeral takes place at Leven Parish Church on November 14 at 10.15am, and then at Scoonie Cemetery at 11am.

Those attending are asked to wear something bright.

More from Fife

David Powell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sex offender in Fife court for breaching strict rules with illegal Angus rail trip
Douglas Giblin.
Sinister Fife stalker stole ashes of Dundee partner's dead dog during years of abuse
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife parents left in the dark over school closures amid strikes confusion
CR0045626, Claire Warrender, St Andrews. Lobster fisherman stuck in harbour story. Picture Shows: Fishermen, (Left) Lee Gardener, Gordon Cation, Colin Brown, and John Chaters with one of the boats at St Andrews Harbour, where their fishing boats are stuck as the harbour is closed due to coastal errosion which they are disputing. Thursday 2nd November 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews harbour repair work now estimated at £1.5m as permission to clear channel…
Matthew Grigg.
Fife man on curfew after paedophile hunter sting
Fife barber Cammy Barnes on Britain's Got Talent.
BGT star Cammy Barnes confirms first Fife headline show since TV appearance
Matthew Birch
Fife teacher struck off for failing to report rapist colleague's sexual contact with pupil
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
End Hunger Fast: How to help Kirkcaldy Foodbank make a difference
Brown repeatedly targeted shops in Dunfermline's Kingsgate.
Prolific Fife thief stole up to £5k of goods in 20 shop raids

Conversation