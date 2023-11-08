Eden Project Dundee: New images of multi-million pound attraction released ahead of planning application submission

New images of the Dundee Eden Project have been revealed as organisers prepare to submit a planning application for the multi-million pound attraction.

CGI impressions of the ambitious project, which will be built at the former gasworks on East Dock Street, have been released ahead of the application being lodged at the end of the month.

It comes after a series of consultation events held over three months with members of the public, the final of which was held at the V&A on Tuesday night.

During these, it was detailed the ecological destination will consist of three venues across the vast site which will explore regeneration and our relationship with nature.

Organisers have promised “affordable pricing” into the attraction, which will also include live music, art, and food, beverage and retail spaces.

The Dundee Eden Project is expected to cost around £130 million to build and it’s hoped it will be open by the end of 2026.

Speaking to The Courier at Tuesday’s consultation event, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the project could have a transformative effect on the city.

He said: “I think it’s always quite easy to look at these projects in isolation and think it’s a development that will only have a benefit within the periphery of the site itself.

“But the reality is it has links in every community – the Eden Project has had a transformative effect on the Cornwall economy.

“What’s astounding is if you look at the pre and post stages of development of Eden Cornwall, whole supply chains have almost been reshaped to sustain and support what they do.

“Products that are sold at Eden all come in from the local economy and that’s a really important aspect.

“And of course this will amplify and demonstrate the city’s commitment to ongoing regeneration and transformation.”

The projected number of visitors to the Dundee Eden Project is around 500,000 a year, with the attraction expected to be self-sufficient after the build.

The initial budget of £130m will be raised, like V&A Dundee, from a mixture of private and public funds.