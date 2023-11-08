Schools First Class 2023 Perth and Kinross: P1 photos from primary schools from Milnathort to Meigle Find your school's class photo Our Lady's RC Primary School is among those featured. Image: Phil Hannah. By Cheryl Peebles November 8 2023, 11.00am Share First Class 2023 Perth and Kinross: P1 photos from primary schools from Milnathort to Meigle Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4804986/first-class-2023-perth-and-kinross/ Copy Link 0 comment Your First Class 2023 photos are here. We have photographs of P1 classes from around Perth and Kinross primary schools. First Class is our annual celebration of the start of the area’s newest pupils’ school journeys. And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy these seeing these milestone pictures. These photos also appear in a special print supplements in The Courier today and were in the Evening Telegraph last week. To purchase your very own print or digital copy of your child’s first class photo, fill out the form here. First Class 2023 Perth and Kinross All images supplied by schools unless stated otherwise. Crieff P1W Crieff P1S Rattray Ardvreck Alyth Our Lady’s RC. Image: Phil Hannah. Goodlyburn Craigie Morrison’s Academy Dunning Inchture Meigle Craigclowan Methven Milnathort Pitcairn
Conversation