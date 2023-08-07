Help to Grow programme for SMEs now available in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Help to Grow programme for SMEs now available in Dundee

Here's one good thing you can do for your business now.

In partnership with University of Dundee School of Business
For the first time, the UK government’s Help to Grow programme for small businesses will be offered in Tayside’s Fife and Angus.

The well-established programme helps owners to develop a growth plan and lead tangible change within their businesses, especially as the country deals with high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Previously, business leaders/executives and entrepreneurs had to travel to Edinburgh or to Aberdeen to take part.

But now, the University of Dundee’s School of Business will be running the programme locally. The school has tailored it to match participants with industry experts.

“It’s not about going back to school. It’s about meeting in a friendly and safe environment with businesses that are facing the same challenges. It’s about ordinary people getting the golden opportunity to take a fresh look at what they’re offering as a business,” says Professor Scott Brady, entrepreneur in residence at the university.

Entrepreneur’s testimonial

Dr Mhairi Towler, founder and CEO of Vivomotion, shares her experience on the Help to Grow programme.

Dr Mhairi Towler, founder & CEO of Vivomotion was one of the first participants of the Help to Grown programme in Scotland.

Her business creates graphics and animations to help scientists communicate what they do. It also provides training for researchers on the visual presentation of their research – whether that’s poster design, data visualisation or animation. The various courses are provided in person and online. There are also pre-recorded versions of workshops available to buy online.

While her business was past the startup stage, Mhairi wanted earlier this year to regain the initial focus she had when she started.

“I wanted to take some time out to focus on the business more strategically. I think it’s always good to reevaluate where your business is going because you end up doing the day-to-day running of the business, the cliché of working in the business, not on the business.”

That’s why in March she joined the Help to Grow programme, which was recommended to her by another Dundee-based business owner.

Flexible learning

Over the next three months, she took part in the online and in person sessions of the course.

“There were four in person sessions over the course of the 12 weeks and the rest of it was weekly online.

“Usually, there would be an online session on a Monday morning. Then on a Thursday, we would meet online as a group to discuss the theoretical ideas presented at the start of the week.

“It was certainly flexible in terms of your learning. You could sign in when you wanted to. There’s a platform online where you can access all the materials and consolidate all your learnings.

“What you put into it is what you get out of it. You do have to commit the time to developing the ideas they’re talking about throughout the programme. Many different topics are covered like strategies for growth and innovation, digital adoption, financial management and responsible business practices.

“I think it’s tailored in a way that can help business owners. There are action points for each module, so you can reflect on the operations within your business and then look at how you could improve them.

Learning from mentors

“I also signed up to get a mentor. Some people decided they would wait until they finished doing the course before they worked with their mentor so they had more of an idea about what they wanted to work on.

“But I already knew at the start what area of my business I wanted to work on and that was getting on top of the finances and formalising a few processes within my business. So I wanted to work with somebody who had a financial background.

“You get 10 hours with the mentor. I jelled quite well with mine and she gave me great advice along the way. That really complemented the programme.

“Having the mentor held me accountable to put the ideas I had into practice. I think that’s helpful because when you work on your own, it’s too easy to keep doing the same thing.

A chance to network

“I found that having discussions with the other business owners on the programme was very beneficial because you can share ideas with them. That was a great learning opportunity.

“I also learned from the experiences of entrepreneurs in the programme with larger businesses. I learned how they’ve grown in numbers and how they approach change.

“It’s also a good chance to expand your network and make new connections with other businesses. Sometimes you can use their services or they might want to use your services.

Learnings and outcomes

Mhairi graduated from the Help to Grow programme at the Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh last June.

Dundee-based Mhairi finished the Help to Grow programme in Edinburgh.

“I have implemented a few new processes. I’ve now got legal conditions drawn up with a lawyer in terms of the online training I deliver so I can formalise that process. Before, it was a bit ad hoc whereas now I’ve got a formal procedure to follow if somebody, a university, for example, wants to sign up to my online training. That feels good because I know that I’m approaching things more professionally now.

“I’ve also done quite a lot of financial analysis of my business that I hadn’t done previously. That helps me to make sales projections, to forecast for the future.

“I’ve also signed up to do some training. I want to turn my website into an e-commerce site so that people can actually buy my courses there.

“(The Help to Grow programme) helped me to reconnect with my values as well as the vision and mission I had for my business. Sometimes you lose that focus when you’re just doing the day-to-day.

“(The Help to Grow programme) is a worthwhile investment because it does give you that chance to review how everything is working and implement changes to make things run more smoothly, with the ultimate goal of growing your business. It will pay dividends in the end and I’m already seeing that with my business.”

How to join the Help to Grow programme

The 12-week Help to Grow programme is open to all SMEs from any industry.

It’s 90% funded by the UK government which means participating organisations need to pay only £750.

But only 30 places are available.

UK-based businesses with 5-249 employees that have been operating for more than a year are eligible. Participants should be senior decision-makers within the business, like chief executives or finance directors.

The first cohort starts on Monday November 20, 2023.

Learn more on the University of Dundee’s School of Business website

