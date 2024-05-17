Severn Trent outlines cash plan to reduce sewage spills as CEO defends £3.2m pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Severn Trent outlines cash plan to reduce sewage spills as CEO defends £3.2m pay

By Press Association
Severn Trent Water is to spend £450 million on reducing sewage spills (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Severn Trent has outlined plans to spend a major cash injection on reducing sewage spills as chief executive Liv Garfield defended her seven-figure pay package.

In an announcement on Friday, the water firm said it will spend £450 million by late 2024 to early 2025 after a £1 billion equity raise from investors in October.

The money is going to a range of storm overflow solutions across 900 locations in the Midlands, it said.

It comes as the industry faces fresh scrutiny over the quality of Britain’s water after revelations of a massive Lake Windermere sewage spill and that the parasite cryptosporidium has contaminated water systems in Devon.

Ms Garfield was forced to defend her seven-figure pay package on Friday as she spoke about Severn Trent’s capital investment programme on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The chief executive admitted she had been paid £13 million in the last four years, saying: “Yes, it probably is true because it is performance-related.

“During that period of time we’ve been the best-rated company across the piece whether it’s by the Environment Agency – we’ve had the best environmental record – whether it’s Ofwat in terms of our service performance, whether it’s investors contributing cash in. So, we’ve had the second lowest bill.”

Ms Garfield was then challenged about her recent £3.2 million pay package due to the firm’s performance on sewage spills in the last 12 months, which saw an increase of more than a third to 60,000.

She argued the company has “improved river health” and “made major progress” in reducing spills over the last four years.

“We’ve had not a great year in the last 12 months – accepted. But if you’ve looked at that four-year period over time – dramatic, dramatic progress.”

Speaking of plans to spend some of the £1 billion cash injection, she said: “We’re talking about hundreds of people across ourselves and our supply chain literally building capital solutions between now and ideally Christmas … funded, as I said, by that investor contribution.”

The money is being spent on initiatives like installing 700 storage solutions at treatment works to capture more flows during high rainfall.

Around 300 engineers and data scientists will be working in a “zero spills hub” dedicated to storm overflow improvements, the firm said.

Severn Trent is carrying out a large-scale community trial, supplying 8,000 free water butts across 10 communities to reduce surface water going into drains and introducing “nature-based” solutions like the creation of more than 70 reed beds to treat sewage at the storm route for overflows.

The firm said that once the region-wide capital investment programme is complete, 20% of spills from storm overflows will be eradicated.

Last year, the water supplier revealed an increase in its profit and turnover but admitted the sector should have acted faster to tackle sewage spills.