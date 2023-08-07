Methven patients told GP surgery may close, four years after it was declared safe

Residents in a Perthshire village have been told their GP surgery is facing closure, leaving them with a 12-mile round trip to see a doctor.

A letter went out to patients registered with the Methven surgery this morning, alerting them to the proposed changes.

Methven is a branch surgery for the Victoria Practice in Perth.

The plan is to transfer all services to the practice’s main premises in Glover Street, Perth.

It comes four years after residents were assured there were no plans to close the Methven surgery.

Bosses at the Victoria Practice say the national GPs shortage is partly to blame for the move.

“One of our GPs has recently retired, and recruitment of a replacement is proving difficult because of GP shortages,” the letter says.

“The closure of the GP practice in Bridge of Earn has also meant our catchment area has increased because of patient dispersal and we have seen an increased demand for appointments.”

They say “unprecedented and difficult circumstances associated with the Covid-19 pandemic” have also played a part in the decision.

Methven surgery loss is for ‘patient safety’

The Victoria Practice has applied to NHS Tayside Primary Care Services for approval to close the Methven surgery.

It is now working with the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership to gather views on the proposal.

A decision is not likely before the end of this year.

The letter goes on: “We realise that there are some patients in the Methven area who are housebound, and we would like to reassure you that GP and Advanced Nurse Practitioner house visiting will not be impacted by these proposed changes.

“The proposed loss of the branch surgery at Methven is regrettable, but we believe it to be the only viable, safe and sustainable option for our practice and for the safety of all our patients, both in Methven and Perth.”

‘No plan’ to close surgery in 2019

The fate of the Methven surgery was discussed at a public meeting in the village in November 2019.

The centre had been closing frequently at the time, due to staff shortages.

Around 50 people attended the session called by Methven and District Community Council.

They were told then that the practice manager had given a commitment that there was no plan to close the surgery.

Conservative MSP Liz Smith also attended the meeting, and said she had been told there were “robust procedures” in place to ensure it stayed open.

The surgery serves patients from Almondbank and Pitcairngreen, as well as Methven.