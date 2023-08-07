Methven patients told GP surgery may close, four years after it was declared safe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Methven patients told GP surgery may close, four years after it was declared safe

Residents in Methven have been sent a letter alerting them to a plan to close the village GP surgery and shift all of its services to Perth.

By Morag Lindsay
Methven GP surgery exterior
The Methven GP surgery is facing closure. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

Residents in a Perthshire village have been told their GP surgery is facing closure, leaving them with a 12-mile round trip to see a doctor.

A letter went out to patients registered with the Methven surgery this morning, alerting them to the proposed changes.

Methven is a branch surgery for the Victoria Practice in Perth.

The plan is to transfer all services to the practice’s main premises in Glover Street, Perth.

It comes four years after residents were assured there were no plans to close the Methven surgery.

People at a public meeting in Methven to discuss the future of the Methven surgery in 2019.
A public meeting was held in 2019 amid fears for the Methven surgery’s future. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Bosses at the Victoria Practice say the national GPs shortage is partly to blame for the move.

“One of our GPs has recently retired, and recruitment of a replacement is proving difficult because of GP shortages,” the letter says.

“The closure of the GP practice in Bridge of Earn has also meant our catchment area has increased because of patient dispersal and we have seen an increased demand for appointments.”

They say “unprecedented and difficult circumstances associated with the Covid-19 pandemic” have also played a part in the decision.

Methven surgery loss is for ‘patient safety’

The Victoria Practice has applied to NHS Tayside Primary Care Services for approval to close the Methven surgery.

It is now working with the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership to gather views on the proposal.

Methven surgery exterior
The Methven surgery. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

A decision is not likely before the end of this year.

The letter goes on: “We realise that there are some patients in the Methven area who are housebound, and we would like to reassure you that GP and Advanced Nurse Practitioner house visiting will not be impacted by these proposed changes.

“The proposed loss of the branch surgery at Methven is regrettable, but we believe it to be the only viable, safe and sustainable option for our practice and for the safety of all our patients, both in Methven and Perth.”

‘No plan’ to close surgery in 2019

The fate of the Methven surgery was discussed at a public meeting in the village in November 2019.

The centre had been closing frequently at the time, due to staff shortages.

Liz Smith MSP addressing a public meeting.
Liz Smith MSP attended the 2019 meeting to discuss the Methven surgery’s fate. Image: DC Thomson.

Around 50 people attended the session called by Methven and District Community Council.

They were told then that the practice manager had given a commitment that there was no plan to close the surgery.

Conservative MSP Liz Smith also attended the meeting, and said she had been told there were “robust procedures” in place to ensure it stayed open.

The surgery serves patients from Almondbank and Pitcairngreen, as well as Methven.

