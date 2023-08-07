Aziz Behich in heartfelt Dundee United farewell as Australia ace reveals role of former Hibs star in Melbourne City switch

Aziz Behich received a glowing endorsement from ex-Hibs marksman Jamie Maclaren before making the switch from Dundee United to Melbourne City.

Behich, 32, joined the A-League outfit on Saturday evening, with the Tangerines banking an undisclosed fee for the Australia international.

I wanted to come to another club where I’ve got a big chance of winning silverware. Aziz Behich

He will find familiar faces at AAMI Park, including Socceroo World Cup teammates Maclaren and Matthew Leckie — and Behich made sure to pick their brains.

“It does help when you are going into a playing group where you know a few players,” he said. “Before making the final decision I did have a chat with Lecks (Matthew Leckie) and Macca (Jamie Maclaren).

“They only had good things to say about the club and they way it is run. There are standards set at the club, and within the playing group, and that’s what I want to be a part of. I’ve come here to be successful.

“I won the league in Turkey, which was a big thing for me — spending most of my career over there, that was always a goal of mine — and I wanted to come to another club where I’ve got a big chance of winning silverware.”

Home is where the Heart is

While Behich was sure to carry out due diligence, the experienced full-back is adamant there was only one club that could tempt him back to the A-League.

Behich played 89 times for the club between 2010 and 2013, albeit they were known as Melbourne Heart.

“If I was coming home, it was always going to be Melbourne City,” Behich told the club’s official website. “This is where it all started for me.

“It’s been a whole decade since I’ve been able to play on home soil for a club and to do it in front of those fans again; I’m really excited. Hopefully, I can bring them enjoyment this season.”

Support from afar

Behich, meanwhile, declared that he will be a United fan for life after his sole campaign at Tannadice.

And he has backed the Tangerines to recover from the misery of relegation to the Championship.

He tweeted: “I want to thank everyone involved that made it possible for me to have the opportunity to wear the Dundee United shirt.

“To the fans, can’t thank you enough for the welcome from day one! I have no doubt this club will be back where it belongs! And will always support from afar.”