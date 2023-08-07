Aziz Behich in heartfelt Dundee United farewell as Australia ace reveals role of former Hibs star in Melbourne City switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aziz Behich in heartfelt Dundee United farewell as Australia ace reveals role of former Hibs star in Melbourne City switch

Behich picked the brains of ex-Easter Road favourite Jamie Maclaren.

By Alan Temple
Aziz Behich celebrates a Dundee United goal. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich celebrates with United fans. Image: SNS

Aziz Behich received a glowing endorsement from ex-Hibs marksman Jamie Maclaren before making the switch from Dundee United to Melbourne City.

Behich, 32, joined the A-League outfit on Saturday evening, with the Tangerines banking an undisclosed fee for the Australia international.

I wanted to come to another club where I’ve got a big chance of winning silverware.

Aziz Behich

He will find familiar faces at AAMI Park, including Socceroo World Cup teammates Maclaren and Matthew Leckie — and Behich made sure to pick their brains.

Mathew Leckie, No.7, and Maclaren, No.9, are new teammates of Aziz Behich
Leckie, No.7, and Maclaren, No.9, will be new teammates of Behich. Image: Shutterstock

“It does help when you are going into a playing group where you know a few players,” he said. “Before making the final decision I did have a chat with Lecks (Matthew Leckie) and Macca (Jamie Maclaren).

“They only had good things to say about the club and they way it is run. There are standards set at the club, and within the playing group, and that’s what I want to be a part of. I’ve come here to be successful.

“I won the league in Turkey, which was a big thing for me — spending most of my career over there, that was always a goal of mine — and I wanted to come to another club where I’ve got a big chance of winning silverware.”

Home is where the Heart is

While Behich was sure to carry out due diligence, the experienced full-back is adamant there was only one club that could tempt him back to the A-League.

Behich played 89 times for the club between 2010 and 2013, albeit they were known as Melbourne Heart.

“If I was coming home, it was always going to be Melbourne City,” Behich told the club’s official website. “This is where it all started for me.

“It’s been a whole decade since I’ve been able to play on home soil for a club and to do it in front of those fans again; I’m really excited. Hopefully, I can bring them enjoyment this season.”

Support from afar

Behich, meanwhile, declared that he will be a United fan for life after his sole campaign at Tannadice.

Aziz Behich celebrates one of his four Dundee United goals
Behich celebrates one of his four Dundee United goals. Image: SNS

And he has backed the Tangerines to recover from the misery of relegation to the Championship.

He tweeted: “I want to thank everyone involved that made it possible for me to have the opportunity to wear the Dundee United shirt.

“To the fans, can’t thank you enough for the welcome from day one! I have no doubt this club will be back where it belongs! And will always support from afar.”

