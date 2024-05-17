Asda sales increase as supermarket targets Aldi and Lidl shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda sales increase as supermarket targets Aldi and Lidl shoppers

By Press Association
Asda has revealed higher sales (Richard Walker/Asda)
Asda has revealed a rise in sales over the first three months of the year amid efforts to win more customers from discount rivals Aldi and Lidl.

The UK’s third largest supermarket firm said growth was driven by the rapid expansion of its convenience store business and strong sales for its George fashion arm.

Total revenues, excluding fuel, increased by 6.6% to £5.3 billion for the quarter to the end of March, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Like-for-like sales were up 1.4%, although this reflected a slowdown in growth against the previous quarter.

Asda, which was bought by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital in 2021, said it also improved profit margins.

The sales growth came after the retailer said it would match Aldi and Lidl prices on a raft of popular products at the start of the year.

The firm has seen its share of the UK grocery market come under pressure in recent years amid a surge in popularity for the German discount brands, with Lidl reporting particularly strong growth recently.

Michael Gleeson, chief finance officer of Asda, said the group has been “doing a better job” on pricing, with investments in prices over the past year.

Asda also hailed a strong performance for its George clothing operation, with revenues growing 3% to £293 million for the quarter.

The business was supported by it growing convenience store operation, and completed its conversion of roughly 470 Co-op and EG Group shops to its Asda Express brand.

The convenience store growth helped Asda increase its total store estate to more than 1,200 sites.

Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda, said: “Asda made good progress against its strategy in the quarter, laying the foundations for long-term success – including completing the conversion of our newly acquired sites to Asda Express, as part of our strategic expansion into the growth markets of convenience and food-to-go.

“We did this while continuing to deliver great range, value and convenience, including investing in lower prices and the quality of our food and non-food at a time when the household budgets of our customers remain under pressure.”