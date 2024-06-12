EXCLUSIVE: Two Championships club keen to sign Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Two Championships club keen to sign Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft

The experienced centre-back was loaned out to Raith Rovers last season.

By Eric Nicolson
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft. Image: SNS.

Livingston and Ayr United are both keen to sign Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft, Courier Sport understands.

The experienced centre-back has a year left on his contract at Dens Park but Dark Blues’ boss, Tony Docherty, let him leave on loan for Raith Rovers in February.

Ashcroft – like Cammy Kerr and Max Anderson – could also be made available for a move this summer.

And if so, Championship rivals, Livi and Ayr, are likely to be at the front of the pack seeking to secure his services, either on loan or as a permanent recruit.

Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft joined Raith Rovers on loan last season. Image: Tony Fimister / Raith Rovers.

Ashcroft’s 2023/24 season was cut short by a hamstring injury, not long after joining Raith.

His solitary 43-minute appearance for the Kirkcaldy club was ironically against Ayr.

Ashcroft, 31 in August, played 13 times for Dundee last season and was a pillar of their Championship title win the year before.

