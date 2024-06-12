EXCLUSIVE: Two Championships club keen to sign Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft

Livingston and Ayr United are both keen to sign Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft, Courier Sport understands.

The experienced centre-back has a year left on his contract at Dens Park but Dark Blues’ boss, Tony Docherty, let him leave on loan for Raith Rovers in February.

Ashcroft – like Cammy Kerr and Max Anderson – could also be made available for a move this summer.

And if so, Championship rivals, Livi and Ayr, are likely to be at the front of the pack seeking to secure his services, either on loan or as a permanent recruit.

Ashcroft’s 2023/24 season was cut short by a hamstring injury, not long after joining Raith.

His solitary 43-minute appearance for the Kirkcaldy club was ironically against Ayr.

Ashcroft, 31 in August, played 13 times for Dundee last season and was a pillar of their Championship title win the year before.