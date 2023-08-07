St Johnstone need to add pace to their attack but Drey Wright is an injury doubt for Ross County game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone need to add pace to their attack but Drey Wright is an injury doubt for Ross County game

Manager Steven MacLean has got clear thoughts on his next transfer priorities.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean has admitted that adding pace to his attack is a transfer priority.

And the St Johnstone manager has confirmed that one of his key forward players, Drey Wright, is already an injury doubt for Saturday’s clash with Ross County.

“Drey injured his calf at the weekend,” said MacLean. “He’ll be assessed. It’s still early.

“We hope it will settle down and we’ll know more where we are with that on Tuesday.”

On the theme of where Saints’ recruitment journey is likely to go next, MacLean said: “I’d like another midfielder, a wide player and another striker.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.

“We are looking at a bit of pace, in wide areas. We are working hard on that.

“Fingers crossed we can get a couple in this week.

“We are spinning plates. Things can change but we would like stuff done as soon as possible.

“I think people could see the direction we’re trying to go in with the players we’ve brought in.

“We’ve got enough senior players at the club so it’s about getting the blend right.

“If we can add a few more, we can get to where we need to go.”

Bounce game

Luke Jephcott didn’t start the first league game of the season as MacLean gives him the chance to build up his fitness.

The former Plymouth striker played Monday’s closed-doors game, which also featured trialist, Ernaldo Krasniqi and new signing, Matt Smith.

“I’ve probably not been fair on Jephcott,” said MacLean. “I played him too soon. It’s my responsibility but I had to.

St Johnstone need Luke Jephcott to be a regular goalscorer. Image: SNS.

“I’m just trying to accelerate people as much as I can.

“It’s hard because in pre-season you want all your squad in place and to work on what you want to implement.

“You’re trying to get everyone up to speed.

“Jephs was off for 10 weeks and he came in, trained three days then played Alloa, Ayr then Stirling. You can’t judge him just now.”

Step by step for St Johnstone player Phillips

Dan Phillips is another player whose game-time is being carefully monitored.

“We gave Dan 20 v Alloa, 60 against Stirling then 70,” said MacLean.

“I had to take him off on Saturday. He was getting to that danger area where he could get injured again.

“He was very tired. You want to push them but you can’t break them because the last thing we need is more injuries.”

Meanwhile, neither Ali Crawford nor Callum Booth is likely to be available for selection at the weekend but there is encouraging news regarding three others.

“Kano (Chris Kane) and Cammy (MacPherson) had injections on Friday and hopefully that will speed up the process,” he reported.

“Nicky Clark had a scan. It’s healing, which is good. He’s got another week to rest then we will try and run him and see if he’s better.

“If he’s still sore then it’s back to the surgeon but hopefully there’s just another wee bit to go and in 10 days he can be fully recovered.

“It’s then just about building him up again.

“James Brown has got a chance for the weekend but he’s not done a lot of training.”

