Ewan Otoo predicted first goal for Dunfermline – ‘Maybe next week I’ll get two!’

The Pars star opened his account for the club in Saturday's Championship opener versus Airdrie.

By Craig Cairns
Ewan Otoo scored his first goal for Dunfermline
Ewan Otoo scored his first goal for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline have “unbelievable character”, according to goal hero Ewan Otoo.

The versatile Par equalised for Athletic in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Airdrie before substitute Paul Allan curled in the winner.

Otoo started in midfield alongside Joe Chalmers and put in an all-round midfield performance.

He was unlucky not to get his first-ever senior goal at 0-0 after he raced on to Josh Edwards’ reverse pass and was denied by the legs of the Diamonds keeper.

The 19-year-old said he had a feeling in the build-up to the game that he would open his account for the club.

Ewan Otoo sees into the future

“I have been saying to friends all week that I was going to score,” said Otoo.

Ewan Otoo's header equalised for Dunfermline.
Ewan Otoo’s header equalised for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“I didn’t think that it would be a header, mind you, but I’m delighted that it happened.

“I could have had two – maybe next week I will get two!

“I’m delighted, it is something that I have really wanted to do for a long time.

Dunfermline player Ewan Otoo.
Ewan Otoo scored his first Dunfermline goal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I looked up and saw my family in the stand, they were delighted for me as well so it was a really good moment for me.”

Ewan Otoo: ‘Our character is unbelievable’

Dunfermline once again showed resilience to get back into a game in which they trailed.

Craig Watson had given Airdrie a lead in the first half but a goal in each period ensured the points would stay in Dunfermline.

Ewan Otoo and the other Dunfermline players celebrate Paul Allan's winning goal.
Ewan Otoo and the other Dunfermline players celebrate Paul Allan’s winning goal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

That is despite Rhys Breen’s red card which may mean Otoo has to return to defence for next week’s trip to Tannadice.

“Our character is unbelievable when going down to 10 men. I didn’t for a second believe that we were going to concede a goal,” continued Otoo.

“I know how good we can be defensively and how much of a unit we are.

Dunfermline celebrate after Paul Allan puts them ahead against Airdrie.
Dunfermline celebrate after Paul Allan puts them ahead against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“So I’m just delighted that we managed to pull through again by fighting really hard for each other.

Dundee United up next for Dunfermline

“It will be a really tough game next week against a top-quality side but our focus has already turned to that and we are looking forward to that game next week,” added Otoo.

“We know how hard it is going to be but we will work hard all week to put in a very good performance. We’ll take it game by game and see where it gets us.

Dunfermline manager James McPake
Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates his side’s win. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“We are on a good run here and we are hoping to just extend that.

“We have got great momentum behind us and we are just looking to keep building on that.”

