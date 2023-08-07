Ewan Otoo predicted first goal for Dunfermline – ‘Maybe next week I’ll get two!’

Dunfermline have “unbelievable character”, according to goal hero Ewan Otoo.

The versatile Par equalised for Athletic in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Airdrie before substitute Paul Allan curled in the winner.

Otoo started in midfield alongside Joe Chalmers and put in an all-round midfield performance.

🎥 Watch all three goals from yesterday's 2-1 win over Airdrieonians in the SPFL cinch Championship. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/5HwQpV6kuq — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 5, 2023

He was unlucky not to get his first-ever senior goal at 0-0 after he raced on to Josh Edwards’ reverse pass and was denied by the legs of the Diamonds keeper.

The 19-year-old said he had a feeling in the build-up to the game that he would open his account for the club.

Ewan Otoo sees into the future

“I have been saying to friends all week that I was going to score,” said Otoo.

“I didn’t think that it would be a header, mind you, but I’m delighted that it happened.

“I could have had two – maybe next week I will get two!

“I’m delighted, it is something that I have really wanted to do for a long time.

“I looked up and saw my family in the stand, they were delighted for me as well so it was a really good moment for me.”

Ewan Otoo: ‘Our character is unbelievable’

Dunfermline once again showed resilience to get back into a game in which they trailed.

Craig Watson had given Airdrie a lead in the first half but a goal in each period ensured the points would stay in Dunfermline.

That is despite Rhys Breen’s red card which may mean Otoo has to return to defence for next week’s trip to Tannadice.

“Our character is unbelievable when going down to 10 men. I didn’t for a second believe that we were going to concede a goal,” continued Otoo.

“I know how good we can be defensively and how much of a unit we are.

“So I’m just delighted that we managed to pull through again by fighting really hard for each other.

Dundee United up next for Dunfermline

“It will be a really tough game next week against a top-quality side but our focus has already turned to that and we are looking forward to that game next week,” added Otoo.

“We know how hard it is going to be but we will work hard all week to put in a very good performance. We’ll take it game by game and see where it gets us.

“We are on a good run here and we are hoping to just extend that.

“We have got great momentum behind us and we are just looking to keep building on that.”