4 Dunfermline talking points: Comebacks, two first Pars goals and James McPake’s half-century

The Pars got off to a winning start in their return to the Scottish Championship.

From left: Dunfermline's Ewan Otoo; Paul Allan and Kyle Benedictus; Rhys Breen; and James McPake. Images: SNS.
From left: Dunfermline's Ewan Otoo; Paul Allan and Kyle Benedictus; Rhys Breen; and James McPake. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline are off and running at the first time of asking in the Championship, coming out victorious in a typically competitive fixture with Airdrie.

Goals from Ewan Otoo and substitute Paul Allan cancelled out Craig Watson’s opener to give the Pars all three points.

They finished the game with 10 men, meaning there will be at least one change going into next weekend’s trip to face title favourites Dundee United.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s 2-1 win at KDM Group East End Park.

Points from behind

Tougher tests are ahead – not least, next weekend at Tannadice – but Saturday’s victory showed the same mentality to get back into games has lingered.

James McPake’s side took 17 points from losing positions in League One last season – with the highlight being a sensational comeback from three goals down to defeat the Diamonds in January.

Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates his side’s win. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

They also twice came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, including to title rivals Falkirk.

Albeit against a fellow newly promoted side, Dunfermline have started their Championship campaign in similar fashion.

It should also be noted that the Pars went into this one with injuries to three key players, a thin bench and gave a debut to 22-year-old goalkeeper Harry Sharp just a couple of days after signing on loan.

New role for Paul Allan

The “tension” in the match, according to McPake, led him to take off Andrew Tod and replace him with Paul Allan.

Tod wasn’t playing poorly but was on a booking after a petulant first-half foul.

He then accidentally collided with the Airdrie keeper Josh Clarke – after which the young emergency loan signing received treatment – forcing his manager’s hand.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

With Michael O’Halloran still missing, there were few attacking options on the Pars bench.

Allan came on in the No 10 role behind Lewis McCann and Craig Wighton and went on to score the winner – his first for the club.

The midfielder, more used to playing deeper, did well besides his goal and came on at a time when Dunfermline were dominant but coming up short in front of goal.

Paul Allan put Dunfermline ahead with a wonderful finish. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

He has given the manager something to think about going into the next match away to Dundee United.

Ewan Otoo

It was a first Dunfermline goal for Ewan Otoo as well. His versatility saw him start the game in midfield alongside Joe Chalmers and he was one of the better players on the park.

He was almost on the scoresheet earlier after a wonderful reverse pass from Josh Edwards, but was denied by the feet of Clarke.

Ewan Otoo’s header equalised for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

After Dunfermline fell behind to Craig Watson’s goal, Otoo rose in a packed penalty area to head home Edwards’ cross.

Despite his all-round midfield performance, Otoo will likely be moved back to defence next weekend after Rhys Breen’s red card.

Rhys Breen was sent off for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Airdrie’s wide men posed a threat when breaking down the sides of the Dunfermline backline and Breen picked up two yellow cards for stopping promising attacks.

50 matches in charge

Saturday’s win was McPake’s 50th match as Dunfermline manager.

He was “super proud” of his side after they once again came from behind and said they have never let him down since he took charge last summer.

McPake has a 62% win record, coming out victorious 31 times.

James McPake reached 50 matches in charge of Dunfermline on Saturday. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The Pars boss has remarkably only lost four times over 90 minutes – to Montrose in League One last season (their only league defeat) and across the three cup competitions to Ross County, Dundee and Kilmarnock.

Last season, against teams from a higher division, McPake recorded a draw with Partick Thistle over 90 minutes and a resounding 5-1 win over Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

