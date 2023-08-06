Devastated Dundee family launch fundraiser for poorly ‘miracle worker’ dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Devastated Dundee family launch fundraiser for poorly ‘miracle worker’ dog

Miniature dachshund Maverick was diagnosed with diabetes at 14 weeks old.

By Chloe Burrell
Maverick the daschund with Andy and Karen Marr.
Maverick has been diagnosed with diabetes. Image: Karen Marr

A devastated Dundee family have launched a fundraiser to help treat their poorly therapy dog.

Maverick, who is a miniature dachshund, was bought as a therapy pooch for Karen Marr’s husband Andy on his 50th birthday to aid his health.

But at 14 weeks old, Maverick was diagnosed with diabetes – a rare condition in puppies.

The pet spent time at Edinburgh Vet School after a recent health dip.

Karen, 49, fears that if they lose Maverick it will set Andy back in his recovery.

‘My husband was really upset’

She said: “We got him to be a pet for my husband. He is a family dog but he is 100% my husband’s dog.

“Initially, he really helped my husband but in the last week my husband has been so down because we didn’t have him.

“My husband was really upset. He was happy the minute we got him back, his mood lifted massively.

“All weekend he has been great but this morning (Thursday) he wasn’t so good because the dog wasn’t so good.

“Maverick’s health is impacting my husband’s health.

“It’s just bad luck that Maverick has got what he’s got and it’s such a shame.

“I was terrified of dogs so I’ve really come full circle.”

Maverick the miniature daschund.
A fundraiser has been launched to help Maverick. Image: Karen Marr

Before getting Maverick, Karen took out pet insurance of up to £6,000.

The family are concerned that Maverick’s ongoing treatment and care will exceed this limit so have launched a GoFundMe.

So far, it has raised £780.

Karen confirmed if the worst were to happen and the family lost Maverick, any money not used in his treatment will be donated to the PDSA.

‘It’s so heartbreaking’

She also said any funds used after the insurance money is maxed out will be accounted for on Maverick’s Instagram page.

Karen is now hoping to raise awareness of diabetes in dogs and what to look out for.

“It’s very overwhelming as there is no information out there,” Karen said.

“It’s so rare, it just doesn’t happen.

“I’ve been in touch with the breeder as it is a genetic condition for him.”

The family are limited in what they can feed Maverick and have to strictly measure out his food.

Maverick the miniature daschund.
Maverick was bought as a therapy dog for Karen’s husband Andy. Image: Karen Marr

“We’re not allowed to give him any extra treats which is what most people would do with their puppy,” Karen continued.

“That doesn’t matter massively though in the grand scheme of things.

“We would just rather he was well and was able to live a full life.

“We have been told he’s not likely to live as long as a normal miniature dachshund would which is 14 to 15 years.

“We don’t know how long, he’s looking incredibly frail.

“It’s so heartbreaking. He has been a little miracle worker.

“He’s so good-natured and the perfect dog for us.”

