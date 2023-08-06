Devastated Dundee family launch fundraiser for poorly ‘miracle worker’ dog

A devastated Dundee family have launched a fundraiser to help treat their poorly therapy dog.

Maverick, who is a miniature dachshund, was bought as a therapy pooch for Karen Marr’s husband Andy on his 50th birthday to aid his health.

But at 14 weeks old, Maverick was diagnosed with diabetes – a rare condition in puppies.

The pet spent time at Edinburgh Vet School after a recent health dip.

Karen, 49, fears that if they lose Maverick it will set Andy back in his recovery.

‘My husband was really upset’

She said: “We got him to be a pet for my husband. He is a family dog but he is 100% my husband’s dog.

“Initially, he really helped my husband but in the last week my husband has been so down because we didn’t have him.

“My husband was really upset. He was happy the minute we got him back, his mood lifted massively.

“All weekend he has been great but this morning (Thursday) he wasn’t so good because the dog wasn’t so good.

“Maverick’s health is impacting my husband’s health.

“It’s just bad luck that Maverick has got what he’s got and it’s such a shame.

“I was terrified of dogs so I’ve really come full circle.”

Before getting Maverick, Karen took out pet insurance of up to £6,000.

The family are concerned that Maverick’s ongoing treatment and care will exceed this limit so have launched a GoFundMe.

So far, it has raised £780.

Karen confirmed if the worst were to happen and the family lost Maverick, any money not used in his treatment will be donated to the PDSA.

‘It’s so heartbreaking’

She also said any funds used after the insurance money is maxed out will be accounted for on Maverick’s Instagram page.

Karen is now hoping to raise awareness of diabetes in dogs and what to look out for.

“It’s very overwhelming as there is no information out there,” Karen said.

“It’s so rare, it just doesn’t happen.

“I’ve been in touch with the breeder as it is a genetic condition for him.”

The family are limited in what they can feed Maverick and have to strictly measure out his food.

“We’re not allowed to give him any extra treats which is what most people would do with their puppy,” Karen continued.

“That doesn’t matter massively though in the grand scheme of things.

“We would just rather he was well and was able to live a full life.

“We have been told he’s not likely to live as long as a normal miniature dachshund would which is 14 to 15 years.

“We don’t know how long, he’s looking incredibly frail.

“It’s so heartbreaking. He has been a little miracle worker.

“He’s so good-natured and the perfect dog for us.”