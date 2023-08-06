Inverkeithing Highland Games: Best pictures as thousands descend on Ballast Bank

Thousands descended on Ballast Bank as the Inverkeithing Highland Games returned to the Fife town.

The event returned last year for the first time since Covid and returned even bigger for 2023.

Around 200 competitors turned out for the Highland dance contests and many took part in the heavyweight contest.

The popular track cycle racing also saw adults and youths take to the 400 metre lane.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture the scenes of Inverkeithing Highland Games 2023.