Inverkeithing Highland Games: Best pictures as thousands descend on Ballast Bank

More than 200 competitors took part in the Highland dance contests alone.

By Chloe Burrell and Emma Grady
Highland dance duo perform on stage. Image taken by David Wardle
Highland dance duo perform on stage. Image taken by David Wardle

Thousands descended on Ballast Bank as the Inverkeithing Highland Games returned to the Fife town.

The event returned last year for the first time since Covid and returned even bigger for 2023.

Around 200 competitors turned out for the Highland dance contests and many took part in the heavyweight contest.

The popular track cycle racing also saw adults and youths take to the 400 metre lane.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture the scenes of Inverkeithing Highland Games 2023.

Piper marches in.
Visitors watching the events.
Still smiling and having fun despite the rain.
Shot putter gives it his all.
Racing to the finish line.
Enjoying a bite to eat.
There were many cycle races all day.
The race is on.
Shot putter ready to throw.
Trio of Highland dancers performing on stage.
Athletes taking a well earned break.
Youngsters on the teacups.
Youngster enjoying a ride.
Shot putter about to throw.
There were lots of running races all day.
Young Highland dancers taking a break.
Racing to get to the finish line first.
Racing but still smiling.
Visitors take picture from the sidelines.
Young Highland dancer performs on stage.
Youngster enjoying the trampoline.
Malcolm McGregor, Chairman and stand in Chieftain

 

